Sidharth Malhotra plays a perfect espionage in ‘Mission Majnu’; check out the trailer

If Rabba Janda tugged at your heartstrings, be prepared to get blown away by the trailer which dropped a while back – we’re talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, Mission Majnu has been supposedly inspired by real-life events. Netflix India released the trailer of the film, which is releasing on January 20 on the OTT platform.

Dropping the trailer of the film, Netflix wrote, “Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Releasing on 20th January, only on Netflix.”

Mission Majnu: All about the trailer

The trailer opens with a voiceover stating that Pakistan is illegally manufacturing a nuclear bomb. In the next frame we see an array of fighter jets followed by actor Parmeet Sethi’s character R.N. Kao who says waging a war won’t help their case. He further explains that what they need is an intelligence agent. In comes our ‘Majnu’ aka Amandeep Ajitpal Singh – Sidharth Malhotra who plays the flawless Indian agent. He perfectly sets the tone of his character when he voices – Jasoos hun, munshi nahi (I am a spy, not an accountant). If Sidharth plays the bold yet loveable ‘Majnu’, our Laila is not far behind. We are talking about Rashmika Mandanna, the South star who ensnared the audience with her looks and acting prowess. Portraying a visually impaired Pakistani girl, Rashmika plays the ideal counterpart. In fact, both Sidharth and Rashmika’s pairing in this movie is being appreciated and fans of both the stars are already loving this new reel couple.

Get prepared to witness action, patriotism, and a bit of romance all wrapped in one. It is sure going to be one hell of an espionage thriller that will keep you hooked to the screen.

Hero Image: Courtesy sidmalhotra/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb