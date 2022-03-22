9 modern surrealist accounts to follow on Instagram for visual therapy

From quirky phone-wielding snowmen to whimsical doodles on laundry, modern surrealist accounts on Instagram are blurring the boundaries of imagination and reality. We round up a list of a few artists that will add an eccentric flavour to your feed.

Serial scrolling through quick successions of motivational quotes, dance reels, and advertisements by dubious brands can get quite drab. Add the mundanity of everyday life to this mix, and you’re bound to be left feeling uninspired. Thankfully, a host of artists on social media bend the rules of rationality, adding fantastical, dream-like flourishes to quotidian objects and landscapes. Drawing from, and furthering, the 20th-century avant-garde surrealist movement, these artists switch up the mood of your feed, making the impossible seem possible. And if you’re down for a shot of visual therapy, follow these surreal accounts on Instagram.

Helga Stenzel

Based in London, Helga Stenzel has tapped into the realms of illustration, photography, video, and stop motion animation to feed her creative spirit. A former advertising executive and clothing business owner, her art seeks to help people tap into their inner child and rediscover the joy of little things. Her Instagram features playful images of animals on clotheslines, with quirky captions to boot. Popular amongst these are the Laundrosaurus, which serves as a guide to being a palaeontologist and Smooothie, which represents the age-old question, “does chocolate milk come from a chocolate cow?” Other works on her household surrealist account include creations from her edible creatures series, food for thought series, and home play series.

Brock Davis

Minneapolis-based multidisciplinary artist Brock Davis takes everyday household objects and places them in interesting landscapes. Picture a sunny-side-up egg surfing the waves or a banana peel casually hanging on the wings of an aircraft. He’s also crafted a luxury handbag out of a bulldog clip, tree out of a crayola, and poodles out of blueberries. His ability to add a touch of pizazz to usual objects and ingredients caught the attention of the popular street artist Banksy, who went on to exhibit Davis’ work in his exhibition Dismaland.

Justin Peters

Capturing the essence of vivid, mind-boggling dreams, German self-taught artist Justin Peters manipulates photographs to transport viewers into magical, unknown worlds. Inspired by Pablo Picasso’s quote, “everything you can imagine is real,” Peters’ portfolio includes clouds hung up on clotheslines, a Colosseum shell turtle, plastic-bottle sharks swimming in the ocean, carnival rides above erupting volcanoes, and palm trees growing out of an elephant’s trunk. A strong believer in the adage, “everything is possible when you open your mind,” Peters’ work truly pushes the boundaries of what’s possible.

Shaun Ryken

Canadian artist Shaun Ryken uses Photoshop to create over-the-top, mind-boggling visuals. His most popular works include a wild sunflower on the hunt, fishes trapped inside organic watermelons, a crab with an apple shell, jet-powdered penguins, and cats heading to space on a bucket tied to balloons. He shares his creative process with his followers on a few of his pieces, adding quirky, punny captions to the mix to keep things entertaining.

Shira Barzilay

A fashion illustrator who turned into an Instagram sensation overnight due to her minimalist Koketit art, Shira Barzilay’s work has featured across clothing brands and tattoo parlours. Her unique style has accorded her the title of being a doodle poet and she believes in the world being her canvas. Her Instagram features human figures swinging from the clouds, wearing a palm tree, traipsing over the moon, and peering from laundry hung out to dry. Truly eclectic!

Charlie Davoli

Italy-based surrealist and metaphysical artist Charlie Davoli began taking pictures with an iPhone, experimenting with visual situations to create something that’s both paradoxical and fantastical. He claims to be inspired by avante-garde paintings and the modern arts and crafts movement Bauhaus. His creative works are disconnected from reality, with popular images featuring humans fusing with art, paddling in cloud boats, and lounging in subway trains overgrown with wildflowers. The artist also has thought-provoking captions to complement his work, at times offering his followers an insight into his creative process.

Manuel Pita (Sejkko)

Based in Portugal, Sejkko is a self-taught fine art photographer who’s been featured across various galleries and campaigns. His clients include Mercedes Benz, Lufthansa, Uber, Huawei, and more. Sejjko’s Instagram features clean, surreal shots of lone houses and empty landscapes as well as more quirky snaps like animated dinosaurs at the beach. He’s focused on understanding the inner workings of human life and its potential to shape reality, offering viewers an alternative to more common, general perspectives on things.

Robert Jahns

A photographer, digital artist, and creative director, Robert Jahns believe in the power of imagination. His creations are near-realistic yet mind-boggling shots where penguins make their way through a snow-covered Central Park, a child fishes for the moon on a tree, and a host of sunflowers surround the Taj Mahal. You’ll need to look twice through each to fully grasp their otherworldly essence. This one promises to be a treat for the eyes!

Jati Putra

If you enjoyed watching Inception and Interstellar, you’ll appreciate the work of this Indonesian artist. Bending the laws of nature, his work features flowers blooming through the roofs of buildings, ships sinking into a split ocean at a 90-degree angle, and strangers walking on roads that defy gravity. Dizzyingly mesmerising, his works always stand out amidst the host of other usual aesthetic images on Instagram.

