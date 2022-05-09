Glossary of toxic dating: 7 relationship slangs you should know about

Can you recall the plot of Gehraiyaan, where Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character Zain is involved with Alisha, despite having Tia in his life? He doesn’t only cheat on her but on Alisha, too. Well, the actual terminology for this scenario is called roaching. It means when your partner is hiding being involved with multiple other people. Here, we introduce you to the world of modern relationships, where toxic dating slangs have become the new buzzwords.

In case you are a millennial or Gen Z, the chances are high that you might have been a victim of a few of these terms. Therefore, it’s high time to school yourself about the new age dating glossary.

7 toxic dating slangs you need to know

Eclipsing

Eclipsing is agreeing on everything your partner says or likes to impress them. This is usually done by people chasing their crush and doesn’t want to disagree with them. But, it is normal to not find common ground with your potential match. And instead of lying and faking your ideologies, you can be honest, which will be appreciated by your partner.

Breadcrumbing

If you’ve watched Raanjhana, you’ll be able to understand this terminology better than anyone else. Breadcrumbing is when someone keeps you as an option by giving fake subtle hints of being interested, so that you don’t move on with someone else. This is done through occasional conversations or social media texts to keep the other person glued. Sonam Kapoor does exactly the same to Dhanush’s character Kundan. She uses him to get her tasks done while the guy is in illusion that she likes him.

Cushioning

As per the Urban Dictionary, cushioning is as same as cheating. It is about exploring and getting involved with other people while in a committed relationship. However, it is not just about physical cheating but also about emotional one.

Roaching

Roaching is another toxic dating slang which is quite popular in the era of modern relationships. It means hiding the fact that you are exploring other options despite being in a committed relationship. The term comes from cockroaches, who lurk during the dark, and as soon as the lights are on, they hide. Well, seems like it’s time to ‘ghost’ that person.

Fauci-ing

Now this one is pretty interesting. Fauci-ing is the act of rejecting a person for dating just because they are not serious enough for the pandemic. It’s true! This term came into existence through a dating app called Plenty of Fish, which named it after Dr Anthony Fauci. For the unversed, he served as one of the key members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Zombie-ing

Ever heard of ghosting? Zombie-ing is nearly a similar one. It’s just that, in this case, a person keeps coming back and breaking up again. It is almost like an on-and-off relationship where your partner is not able to ghost you properly and keeps showing up again and again. Remember how Shraddha Kapoor behaved with Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend? It’s kind of the same.

Wokefishing

In the era of digital dating, it’s quite hard to track the reality behind profile pictures. No, we aren’t talking about catfishing, but a similar term named wokefishing. This happens when someone pretends to be broad-minded and progressive enough to impress the other person despite being the opposite. Apart from the purpose of impressing someone, this may also happen if one is not well versed with modern ideologies. As a result, they simply play along and go on to pretend something to save themselves from embarrassment.

So, how many out of the above have you experienced?

