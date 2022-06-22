Throwback to the most controversial statements made on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Bollywood is not new to controversies. And where does whole of Bollywood get together to talk about, well, everything and create controversies? Our favourite talk show Koffee with Karan.

As Koffee with Karan is all set to come back on OTT with its seventh season, we take a look back at all the years of controversies it has created, and well, has given gossip for people to talk about. We have already told you everything you need to know about the new season of Koffee with Karan. Today, we are looking back at all the controversial statements made on the show in all the last six seasons

Most controversial statements said on Koffee With Karan so far

When Kangana called Karan Johar the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’

Who can forget this, right? Kangana Ranaut had come on the show with her co-star Saif Ali Khan to promote their film Rangoon. What started out as a fun talk show pretty soon turned out to be one of the most controversial moments of the show. When Kangana started talking about her hypothetical biopic, she took a dig at KJo, and left him speechless. The controversy that started on this couch is still one of the most talked-about moments today.

Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and their war of ‘accents’

Today, Kareena Kapoor is living her best life and Priyanka Chopra is taking the world by storm. They are making Koffee with Karan appearances together. But things were not always so pally between them. In season 3, Kapoor took a dig at Chopra’s accent, asking where does she get it from. To which, Priyanka retorted, saying she gets it from the same place that her (Kareena Kapoor) boyfriend gets it from. Burn!

Back when Deepika Padukone was not as politically correct as she is now

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s infamous break up was the most talked about thing on this episode where she appeared with Sonam Kapoor. On being asked what should Ranbir Kapoor endorse, she replied “a condom brand”. Kapoor’s infidelity was an open secret and while Deepika did not address it on the show, this rapid fire answer was everything!

Sonam Kapoor’s remarks about actresses and botox

The same episode of Koffee with Karan had more controversial moments. The host was in for a blast when Sonam Kapoor made her debut on the show and went on to share her two cents on actresses and their surgeries. She went on to say how actresses would get buried and their plastics get left behind on surface. Awkward!

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s cringe moments

Yes, the show is a breeding ground for controversies, but probably nobody paid as hefty a price as these cricketers. This episode was a lesson on how not to speak on a public platform, especially on national television. Speaking about how open he is with his father, Pandya raved on about ‘scoring chicks’ and how we would come home and inform his father that he got late. Not only was the episode pulled down, but the cricketers were also dropped from matches after this episode aired.

Emraan Hashmi’s jibe at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Emraan Hashmi is known not to mince his words. Brutally honest can be a phrase used to describe this actor. Hashmi appeared on the 4th season of Koffee With Karan along with his uncle, Mahesh Bhatt. During the rapid fire round, when he was asked what comes to his mind when he hears of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name, he promptly replied, “plastic”.

When Bipasha Basu gave it back to Kareena Kapoor for insulting her boyfriend

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s rift has been infamous in Bollywood and doesn’t need an introduction. Back in the day, when Bipasha was dating John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor had appeared on the show and called him expressionless. To which, Bipasha had the perfect reply. On being asked what’s the first thing that comes to her mind on hearing Kareena Kapoor, she replied “Too many expressions.” Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from episode