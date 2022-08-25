11 most entertaining Bollywood characters that will always make you smile

Bollywood and its colourful world is no less than a rainbow itself. There’s a Bollywood movie, song, character or even a moment for every kind of mood. Today we are looking at the most entertaining Bollywood characters over the years.

Regardless of the genre of the film, Bollywood characters are what make a Bollywood movie epic! Talking about the most entertaining Bollywood characters, these are the ones who made us laugh and lightened up the dullest days for us. Even in a commercially successful film, these characters held their own space and went on to become the most loved, most iconic and most entertaining Bollywood characters of all time. Celebrating them today, here are the most entertaining Bollywood characters that will have your back on your lowest days.

Most entertaining Bollywood characters of all times

Geet

It’s impossible to not start this list with the one and only Geet. When Jab We Met came out in 2007, Geet and her iconic quotes became all of our Orkut statuses and pictures. One of the most legendary and most entertaining Bollywood characters, Geet taught us all what self-love looks like and took Bollywood by storm with all the love and affection she received.

Uday Shetty

For a lot of us, Welcome is our go to pick-me-up film when we want a good laugh. The good ol’ comedies of Bollywood, Welcome is a classic in the list that will never age. Uday Shetty, the mafia don with a good heart is one of the most entertaining Bollywood characters and you’ll all agree. From one of the underworld’s most feared gangsters to wanting to make a career in movies, Uday Shetty is hilarious!

Majnoo bhai

But what is Uday Shetty without Majnoo bhai? His aide and his best friend, Majnoo bhai loves Uday Shetty to the moon and back. A self-proclaimed painter, Majnoo bhai’s paintings are just as celebrated as the character himself.

Baburao Ganpatrao Apte

Let’s face it. The Hera Pheri franchise wouldn’t be what it is without Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Paresh Rawal’s career-best performances, this is one of the most entertaining Bollywood characters you will ever see. Hera Pheri never gets old and the sole reason is this character. As the franchise is set to come back with the third movie, we cannot hold in our excitement to witness the magic again!

Chatur Ramalingam

We have all met someone like Silencer in our school and college life. The overambitious, over-achieving student who will even go to the extent of blocking others’ study sessions to make sure he comes first. But this was a character with a touch of adorable, since Hindi wasn’t his strong suit. And of course, who can forget the exemplary speech he gave for Teachers Day?

Rancho

A classic Raju Hirani character, Rancho was adorable and out-of the-world with his whacks and quirks. Aamir Khan morphed perfectly as this most entertaining Bollywood character who became the role model for so many. With a quest to learn endlessly and detached from the world, we all wished Rancho was our BFF.

Barfi

A cut above the rest, Barfi was not just a movie or a character that made us all smile. Barfi was a warm world of its own which was spun out of love and only love. Barfi couldn’t speak, but that did not stop him from spreading a smile wherever he went, even on the other side of the screen. This is one of the most entertaining Bollywood characters, but the most endearing one as well.

Chhote Pandit

Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was all Akshay Kumar. But the little screen time that Rajpal Yadav got, he owned it with his character of Chhote Pandit. With a whacky comic timing that never goes wrong, this is a Bollywood character we wish we had seen more of.

Gabbar Singh

Iconic movie, iconic sets, iconic friendship, but the most iconic of it all was the villain, Gabbar Singh. Sholay might have come out decades ago, but Gabbar Singh remains etched in our minds forever. A ruthless group of bandits led by Gabbar Singh, this is one of those entertaining Bollywood characters who we love to hate and hate to love.

Munnabhai and Circuit

Another Raju Hirani classic, we are convinced that Munnabhai and Circuit were meant to be soulmates. They are, unarguably, the most adorable goondas in Bollywood. Their bromance, their classic tapori lingo and their weird outlook at things, we just couldn’t take these names separately.

