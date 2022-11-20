From Billie Eilish’s blonde moment to happy announcements for Cristiano and for Kylie, these are the most-liked Instagram posts that captured our “hearts” — on the app, at least.

Yes, Instagram — the app that, despite our better judgment, we just can’t seem to put down. And with the app that we can’t put down, there’s the celebrities we can’t stop following, and ultimately, the posts we like, and scroll, and like, and scroll, and like some more. It’s a vicious cycle — but one that shows no signs of stopping any time soon.

On the plus side, the photos below, those that have earned more of our “likes” than any others — are mostly things worth celebrating. Happy moments, like pregnancy announcements. Wedding pictures. Dyed hair reveals. Honestly, the only big difference between this group of photos and your friend’s photos are a few professional photographers, and, of course, millions and millions of dollars. There’s also a stock photo of an egg. So, let’s get into it, shall we? We shall.

The 10 Most-Liked Instagram Posts of All Time

55.8 million likes

Many, many moons ago — 2019 — Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi had the most-liked photo (18 million) on Instagram, which inspired an advertising exec to see if an egg, this egg above, could get more likes. It worked. It’s still working. Egg!

2.) @cristiano and @georginagio’s pregnancy announcement

32.6 million likes

The most-followed person on Instagram comes in second to the app itself — and he’ll again have to settle for silver when it comes to the platform’s second most-liked post: the egg still has a solid 23 million on him. But we’re sure CR7 doesn’t mind — this happy post from October 2021 is a celebration alongside Georgina Rodriguez, announcing pregnancy and twins with the football star.

3.) @xxxtentacion’s final post

30.1 million likes

Rapper XXXTentacion, commonly known as “X”, is no longer with us, but he lives on through this, the final post on his Instagram account, simply reading: “LOVE IS WAR.”

4.) @arianagrande’s wedding to Dalton Gomez

26.3 million likes

No stranger to making waves on the ‘Gram, Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez in May 2021 racked up the likes quickly. Congrats to the happy couple.

5.) @zendaya‘s birthday wish for Tom Holland

25.5 million likes

When Zendaya took to her Instagram account to wish on-screen and IRL beau, Tom Holland, “the happy birthday” in June this year, Instagram went wild. The couple have been known to break the ‘tall woman-short man’ stereotype and we’re here for it.

6.) @kyliejenner’s pregnancy announcement

24.8 million likes

Before giving birth in February 2022 — another most-liked winner on this list — Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott. Naturally, the likes followed.

7.) @tomholland‘s Spiderverse meme

24.7 million likes

This was one for the meme hall of fame! As our favourite webbed heroes made their appearance together in the Multiverse for the first time in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Internet couldn’t get enough of the memes, and Tom Holland obliged.

8.) @cristiano and Messi for Louis Vuitton

24.6 million likes

Barely posted 9 hours ago, this latest entrant to the top liked Instagram posts features football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing a game of chess, sponsored by fashion giant Louis Vuitton. We bet this post is already going to move up the ranks by the time we hit publish on this update!

9.) @kyliejenner introducing her baby boy

22.9 million likes

We weren’t surprised when Kylie Jenner’s post featuring daughter Stormi holding the teeny tiny hand of her new-born baby brother, Wolf Webster (for now), got everyone’s attention (and likes).

10.) @billieeilish’s blonde hair reveal

22.6 million likes

Going to the salon is only the second most-important part of getting your hair coloured — the first is showing it off for Instagram. Singer Billie Eilish shared this moment with her fans, and nearly 23 million likes later, it looks like they approve.

Hey, while you’re here, check out the most-followed accounts on Instagram.

Lead and featured images: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images