Binge-watch like BTS with this list of their most recommended K-dramas

Between back-to-back studio sessions and high-energy live performances – the members of BTS enjoy kicking back with a Kdrama (or two). Here’s looking at some of their recommendations that we’ve added to our watchlists.

There’s no denying that the secret to the success of one of – if not the – most popular K-pop groups in the world is hard work. Besides plenty of talent, ofcourse. In fact, a quick look at the schedules of RM, Suga, Jin, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope will reveal a string of concerts, brand endorsements, studio sessions, interviews, and more. Enough to put the word ‘busy’ to shame. When they do manage to get a few days off, they enjoy long walks in the park, popping by art galleries, reading, exercising, or listening to music.

However, the one thing they’ve all admitted to in several interviews and live sessions is that nothing beats lounging on the sofa while watching television. In fact, they often take to social media to share what they’ve been bingeing of late. Whether you’re a seasoned K-drama enthusiast on the hunt for a new title or an ARMY looking to get a bit more insight into their bias – we’ve a definitive list of K-dramas recommended by BTS that are worth a watch.

Exciting Kdramas recommended by BTS

Crash Landing On You – J Hope

Directed by: Lee Jeong Hyo

Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, Yang Kyung Won

Episodes: 16

Release date: December 14, 2019

Synopsis: Billionaire heiress Yoon Se-ri (played by Son Ye-jin) finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding accident. There she comes face-to-face with upstanding captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok (played by Hyun Bin) – a North Korean army officer. As she struggles to find her way home, she discovers new friendships and love.

In a VLive – a report by Hindustan Times notes, J-Hope revealed that he truly enjoyed how the love story developed, calling it moving. He added that he hoped to experience something similar in his life as well.

Twenty Five Twenty One – Jungkook

Directed by: Jung Ji-Hyun

Cast: Kim Tae-Ri, Nam Joo-Hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-Wook, Lee Joo-Myoung

Episodes: 16

Release date: February 12, 2022

Synopsis: Set in 1998, the show follows Na Hee Do (played by Kim Tae-Ri) an 18-year-old member of the high-school fencing team who goes on to join the national team. Baek Yi Jin (played by Nam Joo-Hyuk) meanwhile copes with a financial loss that struck his family by working part time jobs delivering newspapers. He goes on to become a sports reporter for a broadcasting network. The two discover love and change together.

In an Instagram story, Jungkook revealed that he was watching a scene from the K-drama, which was met with a flurry of appreciation from viewers and critics alike.

Sky Castle – RM, Suga, Jin

Directed by: Jo Hyun-Tak

Cast: Yum Jung-Ah, Jung Joon-Ho, Kim Hye-Yoon, Lee Ji-Won

Episodes: 20

Release date: November 23, 2018

Synopsis: Four women living in the luxurious SKY Castle neighbourhood raise their children like royalty, while ensuring their husbands stay at the top of their game. Each, however, has their own set of difficulties. For instance – Han Seo-Jin (played by Yum Jung-Ah) who’s married to surgeon Kang Joon-Sang (played by Jung Joon-Ho) and has two daughters. Her glitzy life on the surface is marred by a secret. Other professions spotlighted include writer, law school professor, and orthopaedic surgeon.

BTS leader RM (or Namjoon) spoke to fans about his excitement leading up to the finale of the K-drama – which he rushed home to watch. Suga – also a fan – added that RM hadn’t allowed him to watch it himself until he had. Jin has also noted being a fan in the past.

Squid Game – V

Directed by: Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Oh Young-Soo, Jung Ho-Yeon, Heo Sung-Tae, Kim Joo-Ryung, Tripathi Anupam

Episodes: 9

Release date: September 17, 2021

Synopsis: 456 players – each with a financial debt to settle – have to engage in a series of deadly children’s games that have a grand cash prize waiting for the winner. This includes Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-Jae) who’s been fired from his job and Cho Sang-Woo (played by Park Hae-Soo) who’s been accused of misappropriation of company funds. Along the way, societal issues and harsh realities are spotlighted.

Taehyung popularly known as V – got swept up in the hype surrounding the K-drama when it first released – dressing up as a guard from the show while performing Permission To Dance in LA in 2021.

Sweet Home – RM

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, Park So-hyun

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young, Go Youn-jung

Episodes: 10

Release date: December 18, 2020

Synopsis: A tragedy prompts Cha Hyun-Soo (played by Song Kang) to leave home and move into an apartment of his own. Soon enough, monsters begin swarming the city – trapping people inside the building – doing what they can to shield themselves from the onslaught.

In a live interaction with fans, BTS’ RM noted a few of his favourites – Kdramas, music, and books. He noted that he’d enjoyed Song Kang’s apocalyptic drama, adding that it was worth the watch.

Kingdom- Jimin

Directed by: Kim Seong-hun

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na, Kim Sang-ho, Kim Sung-kyu, Kim Hye-jun

Episodes: 6

Release date: January 25, 2019

Synopsis: Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the story sees a king collapse from smallpox. Chief state councillor Cho Hak-Ju (played by Ryoo Seung-Ryong) resolves to hide this death until his daughter queen Jo (played by Kim Hye-Jun) produces a son to prevent the illegitimate Crown Prince Lee Chang (played by Ju Ji-Hoon) from taking over the throne. To do this, he forbids everyone from seeing the king – instead administering him with a resurrection dose that turns him into a monster at night. Frustrated by this, the prince hunts down Physician Lee Seung-Hui (played by Kwon Bum-Taek) who’d last treated his father – only to discover zombies on the rise.

Jimin has revealed in an interaction with his fans that he enjoyed watching the period drama – adding that it had quite the scary element to it.

Itaewon Class – V

Directed by: Kim Seong-yoon

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Nara

Episodes: 16

Release date: January 31, 2020

Synopsis: An ex-con and his friends work towards opening their own street bar. In the spotlight is the protagonist Park Sae Ro-Yi (played by Park Seo-joon) who seeks vengeance for his father’s death. His eyes on the prize, he navigates hurdles that come along the way. That said, he’s also torn between the love of his life Oh Soo-ah (played by Kwon Nara) and the woman who works by his side Jo Yi-seo (played by Kim Da-mi).

BTS’ V recommended the Kdrama for several reasons. For one, it features his best friend Park Seo-joon in a leading role. Besides, he also happened to have contributed to the OST with the song Sweet Night.

Business Proposal – Jungkook

Directed by: Park Seon-ho

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah

Episodes: 12

Release date: February 28, 2022

Synopsis: Shin Ha-ri (played by Kim Se-Jeong) decides to go on a parent-arranged blind date in place of her best friend Young-seo (played by Seol In-ah), in hopes of being rejected. However, this plan quickly goes awry when Kang Tae-moo (played by Ah Hyo-Seop) – her boss and the CEO of Go Food – decides to marry her to avoid going on other similar dates. What follows is a series of hilarious events as she works to hide her identity. Her best friend, meanwhile, nurses a crush on Cha Sung-hoon (played by Kim Min-kyu) who also happens to be Tae-moo’s assistant.

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post, Jungkook shared that he was following the show. The director of the show took a screenshot of it and posted it – adding, “Jungkook, I love you.” He later – as per a report by News18, added a few easter eggs in the Kdrama for BTS fans.

Which of these are you yet to watch yourself?

All images: Courtesy Netflix/BTS