9 of the most engaging movies and series to watch this Republic Day

What better way to spend and celebrate Republic Day than to binge-watch movies and shows that showcase the bravery of our soldiers and remind us of the incredible nation we call home. Here are 9 of the best movies and series to watch this Republic Day.

Republic Day movies and series

Article 15

Starting this list with the movie that gave us Ayushmann Khurrana, the serious actor. The movie exposes the caste bias and other caste-based discrimination in rural India. Article 15 made us look at the heartland of India in a new light. It deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. What better way to celebrate the day when the Constitution of India came into force than this?

A Wednesday

This film, released in 2008, starring the acting stalwarts of Indian cinema, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, was inspired by the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings. In the film, a retired police commissioner is seen reminiscing the most unusual and memorable case of his career when an ordinary commoner called him to inform him about a bomb scare in Mumbai. But beyond the inefficient and insufficient law and justice, this is a story of the awakening of the common man to revolt against the incompetent system.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt probably delivered her career-best performance in this film. But this is not a film about an Indian war. It’s a story about a young Indian girl and her resilience that helped India win a war. A girl who gave up her family, country, identity, and everything to work as a spy and save her country. This Republic Day, rewatch this piece of gold to remember what the young people of this country went through to give us the home we live in today.

Lagaan

In a nation that worships its cricket, this is the perfect day to watch this patriotic tale of director Ashutosh Gowariker’s take on how the sport started in India. Nobody sheds blood here, but everyone puts everything they have to learn a new sport in order to get tax relief during the tyrannical rule of the British in India. Lagaan is patriotism, romance, drama, everything clubbed into one.

Mangal Pandey

Bollywood brought us the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857, the first revolt against the British Raj in India. Even though most of it is fictionalised, it still successfully manages to walk us through the unrest during the times of the revolt and how one man became the face of the revolt. It would make for a great Republic Day watch.

Roja

Most of us remember Roja because it gave the world the musical genius, aka AR Rahman, but this 1992 film was so much more. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film is about Roja, a girl desperate to find her husband who is kidnapped by militants during a secret undercover mission in Jammu and Kashmir. Back in the day, it had gained a lot of critical acclaim for Ratnam’s take on human relationships set against the backdrop of political unrest. But even to this day, this film remains relevant.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

The biographical war drama is about none other than the OG himself, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Embodying the unbreakable spirit of Netaji and the Indian National Army, actor Sachin Khedekar as Netaji does justice to the role and the role model. This film portrays the life of Netaji in Nazi Germany: 1941–1943, and In Japanese-occupied Asia 1943–1945, and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. This Republic Day is for remembering your heroes.

Samvidhan by Shyam Benegal

Samvidhaan: The Making of the Constitution of India is a ten-part miniseries based on the making of the Constitution of India, directed by none other than the legendary Shyam Benegal. If you’re wondering where to catch this show, you can head to Rajya Sabha TV’s YouTube channel. Featuring debates, committee meetings and biographies of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, the show is presented and narrated by Swara Bhasker. And what better than Republic Day itself to watch this show and get to know everything that led to the formation of the Constitution of India.

Regiment Diaries on Netflix

If you have always wanted to learn about the lives of the Indian Army and how one becomes a soldier, this Netflix series is a must-watch. Through interviews and historical footage, the show will walk you through the war stories, unique traditions of the army, and principles of the Indian Army’s various regiments.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram