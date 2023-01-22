7 movies to binge-watch if you loved ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

There is a lot of buzz around the outstanding multiverse film Everything Everywhere All at Once, owing to its smash-hit commercial success and solid critical acclaim. Michelle Yeoh picked up an award in the Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category at the 80th Golden Globes Awards for her gritty portrayal of an exhausted Chinese-American woman. This film has also bagged five statuettes at the Critics Choice Awards.
Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, popularly known as Daniels, the movie is expected to grab some Oscar nominations as well.
A bonafide entertainer, the movie takes you on an insane adventure. Fans lapped up the movie’s fast-paced storytelling, plot twists at berserk speed, full of bizarre and bewildering dangers, incredible action sequences, oodles of comedy and of course some brilliant acting by the leads Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. Despite all these elements collectively working well for Everything Everywhere All at Once, its screenplay remains its hero. The trend of centring a film on the theme of a character using her newfound powers to slip in and out of parallel universes is not new but it sure guarantees success if packaged well and in a refreshing manner.
An appeal for a multiverse in pop culture is surely here to stay and the success of Everything Everywhere All at Once is a testimony to this fact.
Why are filmmakers and fans obsessed with the concept of the multiverse?
Movies in the Marvel franchise have for long cashed on this popular genre of multiple universes existing parallelly in different timelines than that of the earth. Even NASA has been studying this phenomenon in-depth.
The multiverse, according to NASA, is a result of inflation. This phenomenon accounts for an early expansion of our universe before the Big Bang Theory. The vastness, intrigue and excitement associated with this belief have inspired storytellers to bring this theme out to the forefront of the pop culture discourse.
Addicted to this genre already? Here are some movies based on a similar theme that will keep you firmly hooked to the edge of your seat in a nail-biting urgency to binge-watch them all at once. But, before that let us understand the reason behind the popularity of this concept.
Add these movies to your watchlist if you can’t get over Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directed by: Sam Raimi
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor
Synopsis: Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) travels around various multiverses to stop an evil metahuman from destroying the world. He encounters various versions of himself in other universes and takes assistance from other Marvel superheroes such as Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Wong (Benedict).
About the film: The movie is a grand follow-up after Marvel’s magnum opus Avengers: Endgame (2019), and is a crossover of other characters between the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the Marvel comic book franchise.
Awards Won: Best Music for Danny Elfman at Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, US in 2022.
Directed by: Henry Selick
Cast: Dakota Fanning (voice), Teri Hatcher (voice) and John Hodgman (voice)
Synopsis: Caroline Jones (voiced by Fanning) is a bored child with busy parents who sometimes neglect her. She finds a door to an alternate universe where she meets her other mother and other father, a cheerful version of her parents. But is this real or just a trap?
About the film: This movie falls under the horror movie genre for kids and was marketed as a film for ‘brave kids’ for its content.
Awards Won: Nominated in the category of Best Animated Feature Film of the Year at the Academy Awards, US in 2010.
Directed by: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo
Cast: Josh Brolin (voice), Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo
Synopsis: This MCU magnum opus takes the plot ahead after Avengers: Infinity War (2018), where the world is in danger as Thanos (Brolin) has become invincible and all set to destroy the world. All the Avengers assemble and travel through alternate universes to find a solution that could save the world.
About the film: This movie smashed many records at the box office and emerged to be a top film among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time. The overall collections are over USD 858.37 million (INR 70,185 million) and the film was the last in Phase 3 of the MCU.
Awards Won: Nomination for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Daniel Sudick at Academy Awards US in 2020.
Directed by: James Wong
Cast: Jet Li, Carla Gugino and Delroy Lindo
Synopsis: Based on interdimensional time travel, the movie revolves around Gabe (Li), who needs to destroy all versions of himself in all the parallel universes and become ‘The One’ in order to save the world rather than becoming ‘The One’ like other rogue agents.
Directed by: Jaco Van Dormael
Cast: Jared Leto, Sarah Polley and Diane Kruger
Synopsis: Mr Nobody or the protagonist (Leto) struggles with making a definite choice in his life. He sees his life playing out in alternate realities where he struggles with different problems. The movie explores the ‘butterfly effect’ through him who is traversing multiverses as he is unable to make up his mind.
Awards Won: EFA People’s Choice Award for Dormael at European Film Awards in 2010.
Directed by: J.J. Abrams
Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Eric Bana and Simon Pegg
Synopsis: A reboot of the popular American classic of the same name, Star Trek is set in a parallel universe which follows the USS Enterprise spaceship and its adventures. The plot revolves around Nero (Bana) who plans to destroy humanity. James T. Kirk (Pine) and Spock (Quinto) challenge his evil motives.
Awards Won: Best Achievement in Makeup for Barney Burman, Mindy Hall and Joel Harlow at the Academy Awards, US in 2010.
Directed by: Jon Watts
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch
Synopsis: The movie revolves around Spiderman (Holland) and his different versions from alternate Universes. Dr Strange (Cumberbatch) plays an important role as a mentor to Spiderman.
About the film: The movie is based on Marvel’s comic book and it came after fans lapped up Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). The film was a smash hit and won big at various award functions.
Awards Won: Nominated for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Daniel Sudick at the Academy Awards, US in 2022.
