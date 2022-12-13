From Veere Di Wedding to YJHD: These movies are worth bingeing this wedding season

Fancy décor, a delicious spread of food, loud drums filling the atmosphere, and a boisterous gathering around the festivities – these elements sum up the exciting wedding season perfectly. Films, interestingly, never fail to capture these special moments in frames. Wedding movies have been a popular sub-genre, both in the West and in Bollywood, and the audience has been presented with a number of wedding-themed films that remain classics.

What’s more interesting is the way weddings have been shown in movies for all these years. Not every Bollywood film is about the couple and their journey, and not every Hollywood movie is about the ‘I Dos’. Band Baaja Baarat is a great example of a Hindi movie that talks about wedding planning, the glamour, the many events and everything revolving around planning someone’s big day. Bride Wars is a fun take on two friends turned enemies when their wedding date clashes with each other and chaos follows.

Whatever be it, this wedding season sure calls for a movie marathon. There is no better way to float through the wedding season than binge-watching some of the classic flicks. From Tanu Weds Manu to Mamma Mia!, we have created a mix of some of the best wedding movies that you can pick from.