From Veere Di Wedding to YJHD: These movies are worth bingeing this wedding season

Fancy décor, a delicious spread of food, loud drums filling the atmosphere, and a boisterous gathering around the festivities – these elements sum up the exciting wedding season perfectly. Films, interestingly, never fail to capture these special moments in frames. Wedding movies have been a popular sub-genre, both in the West and in Bollywood, and the audience has been presented with a number of wedding-themed films that remain classics.
What’s more interesting is the way weddings have been shown in movies for all these years. Not every Bollywood film is about the couple and their journey, and not every Hollywood movie is about the ‘I Dos’. Band Baaja Baarat is a great example of a Hindi movie that talks about wedding planning, the glamour, the many events and everything revolving around planning someone’s big day. Bride Wars is a fun take on two friends turned enemies when their wedding date clashes with each other and chaos follows.
Whatever be it, this wedding season sure calls for a movie marathon. There is no better way to float through the wedding season than binge-watching some of the classic flicks. From Tanu Weds Manu to Mamma Mia!, we have created a mix of some of the best wedding movies that you can pick from.
Here are some of the best wedding movies to watch this season
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Directed by: Maneesh Sharma
Cast: Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh
Release date: 10 December, 2012
Synopsis: The film revolves around an ambitious young girl, Shruti Kakkar (Anushka Sharma) and her accidental business partner, Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer Singh). They aim to flourish their wedding planning business across Delhi while also dealing with some personal problems.
(Image credit: IMDb)
2 /12
Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Imran Khan, Ali Zafar, Katrina Kaif
Release date: 9 September, 2011
Synopsis: Kush (Imran Khan) is on a mission to find a suitable bride for his elder brother Luv (Ali Zafar). During this quest, he ends up meeting Dimple (Katrina Kaif). Things go haywire when Kush realises that he is in love with Dimple as well.
(Image credit: IMDb)
3 /12
Directed by: Aditya Chopra
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Devgn, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal
Release date: 20 October, 1995
Synopsis: Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol Devgn) meet each other on a trip to Switzerland, and fall in love with each other. However, Simran’s father never approves of this relationship and decides to get his daughter married to another guy. Raj decides to win Simran back from her father.
(Image credit: IMDb)
4 /12
Directed by: Aanand L. Rai
Cast: R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal
Release date: 25 February, 2011
Synopsis: Manoj aka Manu (R. Madhavan) meets Tanuja aka Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) in an arranged marriage setting. While he instantly falls in love with her, Tanu reveals that she is dating someone else. After trying to move on from her, Manu decides to win her back. Does he succeed? Watch the movie to find out.
(Image credit: IMDb)
5 /12
Directed by: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin
Release date: 31 May, 2013
Synopsis: Four friends – Kabir, Avinash, Naina and Aditi reunite after college during their friend Aditi’s wedding. Amidst all the celebrations, Kabir and Naina start connecting. Things get difficult when they confess their love for each other, but Kabir has to choose between her and his dream life.
(Image credit: IMDb)
6 /12
Directed by: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania
Release date: 1 July, 2018
Synopsis: Four very close friends navigate life together, with weddings and relationships becoming the central theme of this movie. They face many problems, both personally and in the group, but nothing breaks the bond between the girls.
(Image credit: IMDb)
7 /12
Directed by: Phyllida Lloyd
Cast: Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Meryl Streep, and Julie Walters
Release date: 18 July, 2008
Synopsis: Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is getting married to the love of her life, but she doesn’t want her father to miss the ceremony. The only problem is that she has never met her father. She invites three men to the wedding from her mother’s (Meryl Streep) past to find out who her father is.
(Image credit: IMDb)
8 /12
Directed by: Gary Winick
Cast: Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway
Release date: 9 January, 2009
Synopsis: Emma Allan and Olivia “Liv” Lerner are childhood besties but things go wrong when both of them decide to get married on the same day at their dream venue. They declare war against each other and swear to sabotage each other’s special day. But can two BFFs stay mad at each other for long? Watch the movie to find out how this war ends.
(Image credit: IMDb)
9 /12
Directed by: Anne Fletcher
Cast: Katherine Heigl, James Marsden
Release date: 18 January, 2008
Synopsis: Jane Nichols (Katherine Heigl) has been a bridesmaid for twenty-seven weddings, and Kevin Doyle (James Marsden) finds her story very interesting. He decides to document her 27 bridesmaid dresses for one of his newspaper stories without asking for her permission. And while he falls in love with her eventually and decides not to publish his story, his boss has other plans. The article makes it to the front page of a popular newspaper, breaking Jane’s trust.
(Image credit: IMDb)
10 /12
Directed by: P. J. Hogan
Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett
Release date: 20 June, 1997
Synopsis: Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) arrives at her lifelong friend Michael O’Neal’s (Dermot Mulroney) wedding with plans to wreck the wedding. She is in love with Michael and decided to ruin his wedding to win him over. However, life has other plans for her. Julianne realises that Michael truly loves his fiance and she should step back.
(Image credit: IMDb)
11 /12
Directed by: Adam Shankman
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey
Release date: 20 June, 1997
Synopsis: Wedding planner Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez) is focused on making it big in her career. Her priorities shift when she meets Steve (Matthew McConaughey). She starts to believe that she has found love, only to meet Steve again as a client’s fiance. But true love finds its way back, right? That’s what happens in this movie too.
(Image credit: IMDb)
12 /12
Directed by: Jay Roach
Cast: Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Owen Wilson
Release date: 6 October, 2000
Synopsis: Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) is looking forward to getting married to the love of his life Pam (Teri Polo). But before the big day, he has to meet Pam’s family to seek their approval. Pam’s father and former CIA agent father, Jack (Robert De Niro), puts him to test, making the whole meeting more difficult for Greg than he thought it to be.
(Image credit: IMDb)
Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb