Meet the unfiltered, unapologetic and unabashed Malaika Arora on ‘Moving In With Malaika’

The talk of the town, the star of the moment and unapologetically herself – put your hands together for Malaika Arora. The multi-talented actor who’s trending right now for her reality series – Moving In With Malaika, dropped a super fun reel along with film director Farah Khan a few hours back to promote her television show which is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar at 9 pm tonight.

Moving In With Malaika: Everything you need to know about the reality series

The trailer and teaser which released a while back and had people talking, saw the quintessential diva Malaika talk about how her life has been a gossip mill fodder. From how she walks to what she wears, she’s scrutinised for almost everything, she notes. While the teaser showed a bold Malaika talking about how she’s offering more gossip to the trolls, the trailer delves deep into the life of the actor who bares her heart.

In one of the clips from the trailer, we see an emotional Malaika addressing how she’s happy with each and every life’s decision of hers. In conversation with Farah, a teary-eyed Malaika says, “Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy.” The teaser also shows Kareena Kapoor Khan (Malaika’s BFF) describing the actor as a fabulous, amazing, and sexy. In other scenes from the upcoming series, Malaika is seen in doing yoga sessions and in yet another, she is seen lounging in a pool. Hands down, she’s looking extremely gorgeous throughout the trailer.

An Indian Express report quoted her saying, “It’s not a follow reality, not following me 24 x 7. There are situations in my life… Going through everyday beats of my life that we will be capturing, some of it could be in my personal space, public space, travel. It’s not just me in the house.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, the 16-episode reality show, is scheduled to start streaming from December 5 and promises to give fans access to an unfiltered Malaika.

