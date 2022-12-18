Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal brings the crown back to India after over two decades

The 2022 edition of the prestigious beauty pageant Mrs World was dominated by India’s Sargam Koushal. With this win, the teacher and model has brought the title back to the country after 21 years. Here’s all about it.

A glitzy ceremony in Las Vegas saw Sargam Koushal being crowned Mrs World 2022. With this, the crown has returned to India after 21 years. The annual pageant, which has been around since 1984 is one of the largest marital pageants in the world, with directors in about 80 countries. As per statistics, America has the most number of winners. This year, the event had participants from over 63 countries.

Sargam Koushal was crowned Mrs World 2022 by Shaylyn Ford

As per a report by The National News, the Mumbai-based teacher and model received the crown from US’ Shaylyn Ford, Mrs World 2021. She beat Mrs Polynesia for the title. The Indian diva is reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir and has worked in Vizag. Her husband, meanwhile, is in the Indian Navy. Celebrating the momentous occasion, the official Instagram handle of Mrs India shared images of the event stating, “The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!”

The last Indian winner of the title – in 2001 – was actress, model, and physician Aditi Govitrikar. She took to social media to congratulate Koushal, “Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey ❤️.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years,” she noted, as per a report by NDTV.

Mrs World has its roots in Mrs America. From 1984-1987, it was known as Mrs Woman Of The World – only later being titled Mrs World (1988). Koushal was first crowned Mrs India World 2022 by a judging panel that featured prominent designers, actors, and sportspeople – Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohammad Azharuddin, Masumi Mewawalla, and Aditi Govitrikar.

The dazzling diva was trained by specialists in the industry – including fitness trainer Jinni Shaikh, hair and make-up professional Cherag Bambboat, and dietician Dr Varun Katyal. The crown winner reportedly holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature – having discovered her passion for pageantry after marriage. In a video that depicted her joy and pride, she said, “We’ve got the crown back after 21-22 years. I’m so excited. Love you India, love you world.”

All images: Courtesy Sargam Koushal