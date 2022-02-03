MS Dhoni’s new avatar in the graphic novel ‘Atharva: The Origin’ has fans beyond excited!

On February 2, MS Dhoni took to his Facebook account to share a teaser of the upcoming graphic novel Atharva: The Origin, wherein he plays the lead character. And while the grandeur of the setting has us awed, it’s Dhoni’s iconic long hair and the six-pack abs that have managed to grab eyeballs!

Ace cricketer MS Dhoni took to his Facebook page to share the teaser of his upcoming graphic novel, Atharva: The Origin. According to News18, the web series, which is said to be a mythological sci-fi series, is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, which was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi in 2019. The series is based on Ramesh Thamilmani’s unpublished book of the same name.

MS Dhoni releases teaser from the graphic novel, Atharva

The ace cricketer plays the lead character, Atharva, in the series, and the teaser shows his animated avatar fighting an army of demons on the battlefield. The poster and the first look has received a lot of appreciation from fans, and his ripped six-pack abs and long hair, which he made famous in his initial years into cricket, have made a comeback with this adaptation.

Atharva: The Origin is touted to be a new-age sci-fi graphic novel, and according to Zee News, this is Dhoni‘s first brush with the graphic novel space. This is not the cricketer’s first brush with cinema, however, since his 2016 biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, with Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the lead, was a huge hit.

Talking about this project, Dhoni told The Hindu that he was thrilled to be associated with this project. “Atharva: The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artwork. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more,” he said, reports Times Now News.

At the moment, MS Dhoni is busy with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) think tank, brainstorming ideas for the team squad. The cricketer, along with being a player for the IPL team, is also a strategist for CSK and is busy planning, ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

