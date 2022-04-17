Book now! The biggest music festivals and concerts in Asia this year

After a two-year hiatus, concerts and music festivals are finally expected to return to their pre-pandemic glory in 2022. With international borders reopening, COVID-related restrictions easing and vaccines clearing the way for musicians and concert-goers to get back on the road, music fans finally have a reason to rejoice. So, mark your calendars for the comeback of highly-anticipated summer music festivals and concerts, slated to take place in Asia in 2022.

With massive music events, festivals and live concerts, such as SUMMER SONIC 2022, the Justin Bieber World Tour, Head In The Clouds Jakarta, Fuji Rock and Kolour In The Park, this year is all set to be one of the biggest years for the art, music and entertainment industries.

A guide to the biggest concerts and music festivals in Asia

Fuji Rock Festival

Location: Yuzawa, Japan

Dates : 29 to 31 July 2022

The theme of this year’s Fuji Rock Festival is ‘Music with nature and living with corona’ to reflect on how the pandemic has changed the world. While the three-day festival was put on hold in 2020, and included only domestic artists due to the pandemic-related restrictions in 2021, it is now returning in its original format in 2022. This year’s music festival, which is the 25th edition of the event, will feature headliners such as Bonobo, Jack White and Halsey.

The impressive lineup for the event includes the likes of English DJ Jonas Blue, American folk rock band Dawes, Australian jazz band Hiatus Kaiyote, British rock band Foals, American psychedelic soul band Black Pumas and Japanese ska and jazz band Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, to name a few. The music festival will be held at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Japan.

The tickets will be sold at a starting price of approximately USD 160 (20,000 JPY) .

Kolour In The Park

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Dates: 4 June and 11 June

A guiding star of Thailand’s thriving disco, house and techno music culture, Kolour In The Park is a Thai electronic dance and music (EDM) festival, which will take place on two weekends during the summer. The EDM event will be held at a dreamy island location, with international headliners and local musicians, creating groovy electric beats and performing live on peppy music, to set the mood.

The show, which was previously set to return in February 2022, is back now and sure to attract music lovers from all over the world, at their new venue, Café del Mar. The exciting lineup of artists will soon be revealed to eager fans.

The tickets are on sale at a starting price of approximately USD 24 (790 Baht).

Head In The Clouds Festival

TO JAKARTA WITH LOVE. WE WILL BE SEEING YOU ❤️❤️‍🔥 #HITCJAKARTA2022 pic.twitter.com/ILzQ8VdtGD — 88rising (@88rising) March 24, 2022



Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Dates: Yet to be announced

The music label and media company 88rising confirmed its Head In the Clouds festival in March 2022. The highly-awaited event was initially scheduled to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Hinting at the involvement of homegrown Indonesian artists like singer-songwriter NIKI and rapper Rich Brian, the festival is returning after a successful run in California, US earlier this year.

SUMMER SONIC 2022

Location: Osaka and Tokyo, Japan

Dates: 20 and 21 August

SUMMER SONIC was postponed twice due to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese rock festival is now scheduled to take place at the Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on 20 August and in Maishima Sonic Park in Osaka on 21 August. Set against the backdrop of a gorgeous location overlooking the Tokyo Bay, the festival will host a wide range of performances, spanning across various genres of music.

The event will feature headliners such as English pop rock band The 1975 (20 August) and American rapper and singer Post Malone (21 August). An amazing roster of artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Maneskin, ONE OK ROCK, Carly Rae Jepsen, JOJI and The Offspring will perform at the rock festival, making it one of the best music festivals in Asia this year.

Starting at a price of approximately USD 136 (JPY 17,000), the tickets are available for sale here.

Creamfields

Location: Pattaya, Thailand

Dates: 28 May to 29 May

Held in over 30 countries around the world with millions of partygoers in attendance so far, the UK-based Creamfields dance music festival is finally making its debut in Thailand this year. The two-day festival is scheduled to take place at the Nongnooch Pattaya Garden, promising an impressive lineup of some of the biggest EDM artists in the world, which will soon be revealed.

The tickets are on sale at a base price of approximately USD 75 (2500 Baht).

It’s The Ship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s The Ship (@itstheship)

Location: Soon to be released

Dates: Soon to be released

Asia’s largest music festival held amid waters (sea), It’s The Ship, is making a comeback in 2022, after its successful run in 2019 from Singapore to Phuket and appearances in Japan and South Korea as well.

The festival teased the involvement of K-pop band BLACKPINK, characters from the hit series Squid Game, internet sensation Hasbullah Magomedov, along with memes of alums of the party cruise, Henry Golding and David Hasselhoff, in a short trailer released on its social media pages.

With the music festival’s signature yellow duck mascot in tow, this event is all set to become one of the hottest party cruises of 2022.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival

Location: Ogano, Japan

Dates: 14 May to 15 May

The internationally renowned outdoor Jazz festival, imported from the UK, is all set to take place at the Chichibu Muse Park in Ogano, Japan. The event will feature Grammy Award winners Sergio Mendes and Robert Glasper, along with Chris Coleman, DREAMS COME TRUE, KYOTO, Mitsu the Beats, SIRUP and YonYon, among others. The music festival is geared to host exciting performances by artists covering a wide spectrum of music genres including jazz-adjacent styles like funk, soul, blues and hip-hop.

The ticket prices range from approximately USD 48 to USD 128 (JPY 6000 to JPY 16000).

A-Link with Passengers World Tour 2022

Location: Singapore

Dates: 28 May

Taiwanese singer A-Lin is ready to kick off her world tour in Singapore this May with a massive concert. Her ‘A-Link with Passengers World Tour 2022’ will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 28 May. The show will host more than 7,000 concertgoers. A-Lin last performed in Singapore in 2019.

In her upcoming Singapore concert A-Lin will perform fan favourite songs along with tracks from her latest album, LINK, which took four and a half years to finish.

Tickets are currently on sale. Depending on the package you choose, the price ranges from SDG 128, SGD 188 to SGD 228 and SGD 258. For the price of SGD 288 you can get the VIP package through which you can also win a chance to meet A-Lin in person and take photographs with her.

Sunburn Arena featuring Alan Walker

Location: Mutiple cities, India

The renowned EDM festival, Sunburn Arena, is making a massive comeback with one of the world’s biggest artists Alan Walker. He is all set to perform live as part of an exclusive India Tour 2022. Walker is the artist behind cult-classic summer tracks such as “Faded”, “Alone”, “On My Way” and many more award-winning songs.

The scintillating concert will take place from 14 April to 17 April in different cities in India. It will be held at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai (14 April), Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru in Bengaluru (15 May), Backyard Sports Club in Delhi-NCR (16 April) and at Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad (17 April).

The ticket prices will start from approximately USD 20 (Rs. 1500).

JogjaROCKarta Festival

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Dates: 24 September to 25 September

Organised by event management company, Rajawali Indonesia, the ‘Rock on Jeep’ metal rock festival is all set to take place in Lanud Gading Wonosari, Yogyakarta in Jakarta.

With an interesting lineup of artists and bands such as Burgerkill, Dead Squad, Death Vomit, Edane, Jamrud, Serigala Malam, Seringai and Superman Is Dead, the JogjaROCKarta Festival should definitely be on every metalhead’s bucket-list. More acts will be announced as the festival dates approach.

Tickets are on sale at a pocket-friendly starting price of approximately USD 1 (500 IDR).

Justin Bieber

Locations: Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan

Dates: 22 October in Kuala Lumpur, 2 to 3 November in Jakarta and on selected dates between 9 and 17 November in Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is headed to perform in Asia later this year, with two concerts at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia and Stadion Madya in Indonesia. As part of his Justice World Tour, which is a concert tour in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, Changes and Justice respectively, the Canadian singer will also perform in three different cities in Japan.

The venues will include Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Osaka Dome and Kyocera Dome in Osaka and lastly, Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

