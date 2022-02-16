Loved ‘Pushpa: The Rise’? Here are other must-watch Allu Arjun movies

South Indian movie industry is currently on a roll and churning out hits that cinephiles are loving, including some highest-grossing Telugu films. Be it Baahubali, Pushpa or Saaho, there is no shortage of gems coming out of South India. Recent Telugu hit, Pushpa: The Rise, also dubbed in many other languages, has made Allu Arjun a household name across India. He was already a big star in the South and two of his films feature in the top five highest-grossing Telugu films list.

Allu Arjun’s career is at its high right now with Pushpa: The Rise smashing many records and landing in the Rs 300 crore group. The blockbuster is his biggest hit till now and is currently at the fourth position in the highest-grossing list of Telugu films. The fifth movie in the list, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also stars Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa: The Rise has gotten rave reviews. The way the actor, who is known for his dapper sartorial sense, has embodied the character of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, who becomes a smuggler sneaking red sanders out of Andhra Pradesh, was loved by his fans.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first instalment of a two-part series and released in 2021. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video. While not much information is available about the second part, Pushpa The Rule will most-likely have a theatrical release in December 2022.

For all Allu Arjun fans, here are other films of the actor that should be on your must-watch list

Race Gurram (2015)

Race Gurram, directed by Surender Reddy, is one of the highly acclaimed movies of Allu Arjun. Also featuring Shruti Haasan, the film revolves around two brothers Ram (Shaam) and Lakshman aka Lucky (Arjun). The two have a love-hate relationship as they have diametrical views on how to live their lives. Ram lives by the rules, whereas Lucky is all about bending them. The action comedy film shows the brothers finally coming together against a dirty politician.

The film received positive reviews and Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan also won Filmfare Awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress category.

Watch the film on MX Player

Arya (2004)

Another blockbuster hit of Telugu cinema is Arya, which brought much fame for the stylish star Allu Arjun. The romantic-action movie also features Anu Mehta and Siva Balaji in the lead roles. This love triangle revolves around Ajay, Geetha and Arya. Ajay (Balaji), a brat and a philanderer proposes to Geetha (Mehta) and threatens to commit suicide if she doesn’t accept his proposal. While Geetha, under pressure, accepts and the two decide to marry, Ajay’s father is against the relationship. Arya (Arjun), who has always been in love with Geetha, does everything in his power to get the two together. But things take a turn and Geetha realises her love for Ajay.

Arjun also received a special jury Nandi award for the film.

Watch the film on Zee5

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a mass entertainer that was also commercially successful. The film’s Box Office collection is Rs 262 crores, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. This movie stars Pooja Hegde as Allu Arjun’s love interest and has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The story revolves around Bantu (Arjun), who is always criticised by his father (Murali Sharma). Due to a turn of events, Bantu realises that, at the time of his birth, he was intentionally switched with another child at the hospital who is now living a lavish life and is about to inherit the family business. What happens next keeps viewers glued to their TV screens.

Watch the film on Netflix

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (2018)

It is undoubtedly one of the best movies of Allu Arjun. The family entertainer has the actor portraying the role of a short-tempered soldier, Surya, who dreams of serving his nation at the border. However, to fulfil his lifelong dream, he has to first overcome some hindrances in his personal life. Even though the film did not shatter any commercial records, it is still an Allu Arjun must-watch.

Watch the film on Zee5

Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

Duvvada Jagannadham is another film with Pooja Hedge playing the stylish superstar’s love interest. The lead pair is a fan favourite and Box Office numbers of the films starring the two actors are proof of that. Murali Sharma, Chandra Mohan and Rao Ramesh have been perfectly cast in supporting roles in this movie directed by Harish Shankar.

The story follows DJ (Arjun), who has been trained to become an undercover officer, disguises himself as a Brahmin priest. His main aim is to get rid of the real estate crime organisation after losing his dear uncle because of them. The film takes an interesting turn when DJ falls in love with the daughter of a corrupt minister who is part of the dirty organisation.

Watch the movie on Hotstar

Sarrainodu (2016)

The action film has been produced by Arjun’s father Allu Aravind. In the film, Allu Arjun can be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh, Catherine Tresa, Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty and Pradeep Rawat among others. The film received immense love from the fans and had a gross collection of Rs 127 crores worldwide.

The storyline revolves around Allu Arjun’s character who drops out of the army and has a happy-go-lucky attitude towards life. However, he ends up becoming the saviour of helpless farmers and protects them from corrupt politicians.

Watch the movie on MX Player

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb