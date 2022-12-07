‘The Last of Us’ and other most anticipated TV shows to add to your 2023 watchlist

With 2023 setting in soon, it is time to look at the most anticipated upcoming TV shows and series that are all set to make this year more interesting. TV shows are an integral part of our lives — the steady content which we consume almost everyday. We admire and imbibe the characters that inspire us and sometimes we wish to not be like them too.
No matter how prominent a source of entertainment movies are, TV shows engage us and spice up our lives with all the love and drama. They are an amalgamation of a lot of hard work on and off screen. From makeup artists, designers, stylists, lightmen to directors, actors, editors and graphic designers, everyone works for hours for that one perfect shot.
And, while shows including Baby, Night Sky, Wedding Season, Uncoupled, West World, After Life and The Outlaws reigned high in 2022, the new year is just around the corner with many refreshing and entertaining TV shows that we can add to our watchlist. Production houses and streaming channels are ready to roll in the new stories with interesting characters portrayed by seasoned actors who might mesmerise you with their craft.
The 2023 TV shows have something for everyone spanning every genre — sci-fi, adventure, thriller, fiction, drama, fantasy, action, romance, animation, apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction and dark comedy. From The Last Us to Skeleton Crew, 2023 is all set to welcome binge-watchers. Additionally, some former TV series are coming up with new seasons such as Loki S2, The Mandalorian S3, Succession S4, The Witcher S3 and Bridgerton S3. While we can’t wait to watch these TV series and the new ones as well, we can surely take a look at the ‘show calendar’ for 2023 and increase our excitement quotient.
Here are some of the much-awaited and most-anticipated TV shows in 2023 for your watchlist
(Main and featured image: Courtesy Loki/IMDb)
Network: HBO
Created by: Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin
Release Date: 15 January
Cast: Bella Ramsey as Eille, Pedro Pascal as Joel and Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller
Genre: Apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic fiction, Drama
Synopsis: An adaptation of the popular millennial video game, The Last of Us follows Joel, a veteran smuggler, who is saddled with carrying a teenage girl named Ellie.
(Image: Courtesy The Last of Us/IMDb)
Network: Amazon Prime
Created By: Jonathan Nolan
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Walton Goggins as Ghoul, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi War
Synopsis: Adapted from a popular video game, this post-apocalyptic series revolves around a ghoul who has received so much radiation that he is resistant to ageing, with the drawback being that he resembles a dead body.
(Image: Courtesy © Amazon Studios/IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Not revealed
Release Date: February
Cast: Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze
Genre: Adventure Fiction
Synopsis: A bounty hunter and his companion Grogu set out to Mandalore to atone their past wrongdoings.
(Image: Courtesy The Mandalorian/IMDb)
Network: HBO
Created By: Not revealed
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers, Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro and John Hawkes as Hank Prior
Genre: Thriller
Synopsis: Similar to the previous ones, this season too revolves around six absconded men in the desolate cold weather of Ennis, Alaska.
(Image: Courtesy Ture Detective/IMDb)
Network: HBO
Created By: Mark Mylod
Release Date: To be announced (Spring)
Cast: Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Genre: Dark Comedy
Synopsis: The transfer of media giant Waystar Royco to tech pioneer Lukas Matsson is getting closer. As the Roys envision what their life would be like after the sale is completed, the possibility of this seismic sale causes existential turmoil and familial discord. As the family considers a future in which their influence in culture and politics will be significantly reduced, a power struggle emerges.
(Image: Courtesy Macall Polay/IMDb)
Network: Netflix
Created By: Not revealed
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh
Genre: Comedy drama, Action fiction, Fantasy television
Synopsis: An adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated television series, this show takes place in a war-torn Asia where the Avatar strives to restore peace by preserving the harmony of the environment. Aang’s mission as the Avatar is to end the brutal Fire Nation war and free the planet.
(Image: Courtesy Avatar: The Last Airbender/IMDb)
Network: Apple TV+, HBO
Created By: Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck and Tim Van Patten
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick, Callum Turner as Major John Egan, Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby, Ben Radcliffe as Capt. John D. Brady, Nate Mann as Major Robert ‘Rosie’ Rosenthal
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Synopsis: A war drama miniseries based on the World War II operations of the eleven soldiers in a bomber known as the ‘Flying Fortress’ battle German fighter hordes five miles above the ground in hostile territory for their lives. Their goal becomes obvious as American bombers are eliminated one by one to survive.
(Image: Courtesy Masters of the Air/IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Dave Filoni
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
Genre: Action-Fiction, Drama
Synopsis: A sequential tale centring on the adventures of Ashoka Tano, a Togruta female who served as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan teacher and a hero of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
(Image: Courtesy Ahsoka/IMDb)
Network: Netflix
Creacted By: Not revealed
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jovan Adepo
Genre: Science Fiction
Synopsis: A covert military experiment transmits messages into space to contact aliens while the Cultural Revolution is taking place in China. When state intelligence recruits Chinese physicist and nanomaterials researcher Wang Miao to infiltrate an organisation called The Frontiers of Science, which has a history of suicides among its members, he falls ensnared to massive conspiracy.
(Image: Courtesy The Three-Body Problem/IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Not revealed
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Gambit and Lenore Zann as Rogue
Genre: Animation, Aventure, Action
Synopsis: Due to Professor X’s absence who left for another planet at the end of X-Men ’92, Magneto will now be in charge of the X-Men, which is quite a turnabout.
(Image: Courtesy X-Men 97/IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Eugene Cordero as Casey / Hunter, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure
Synopsis: The second season continues the story from where the first season ended but in a unique way with a new emotional angle for Loki.
(Image: Courtesy Loki/IMDb)
Network: Peacock
Created By: Rian Johnson
Release Date: 26 January
Cast: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody and Danielle Macdonald
Genre: Muder Mystery, Comedy Drama
Synopsis: Charlie, a girl with an incredible instinct, who can predict when someone is lying, sets out on a road encountering new people and perplexing crimes at each stop.
(Image: Courtesy Poker Face/IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
Genre: Spy-Thriller, Superhero, Action-Adventure
Synopsis: When the Skrulls invade the top spheres of the Marvel Universe, Fury and Talos attempt to stop them.
(Image: Courtesy Marvel Studios – © 2022 MARVEL/IMDb)
Network: Netflix
Created By: Stephen Surjik and Loni Peristere, Gandja Monteiro and Bola Ogun
Release Date: To be announced (Summer)
Cast: Freya Allan as Ciri – Princess Cirilla of Cintra, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer
Genre: Fantasy, Action Fiction
Synopsis: This season features a tense search for Ciri, with Yennefer and Geralt fumbling to shield her while the main trio becomes entwined in one grand plot.
(Image: Courtesy The Witchers/ IMDb)
Network: Disney+
Created By: Jon Watts and Christopher Ford
Release Date: To be announced
Cast: Jude Law
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Synopsis: The plot follows a group of children who are lost in the Star Wars Universe and are attempting to find their way back home.
(Image: Courtesy Skeleton Crew/IMDb)
Network: Netflix
Created By: Not revealed
Release Date: To be announced (Spring)
Cast: Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Luke Newton as Colin
Genre: Romantic
Synopsis: In this season of Bridgerton, Colin offers to teach confidence-building techniques to Penelope in an effort to mend his friendship with her and a romantic relationship follows thereafter.
(Image: Courtesy Bridgerton/IMDb )