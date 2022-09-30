facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Naane Varuven review: Twitter heaps praises on this nail-biter starring Dhanush
Naane Varuven review: Twitter heaps praises on this nail-biter starring Dhanush
Culture
30 Sep 2022 12:07 PM

Naane Varuven review: Twitter heaps praises on this nail-biter starring Dhanush

Eshita Srinivas

The past few hours have seen a sea of reviews flood the interwebs. In focus? Supernatural thriller Naane Varuven starring South India’s beloved actor Dhanush. Here’s a quick look at what Twitter had to say after exiting the theaters.

A suspense-thriller following the lives of twin brothers Prabhu and Kathir – played by Dhanush – lit up the big screens across India recently. The story goes that the two get torn apart after a series of events – leading their separate lives on their own terms. Prabhu is content with his married life until he begins witnessing paranormal occurrences around him, which also happen to affect his only daughter. What follows is consultations with a psychiatrist-spiritual guide, a team of ghost-busters, and a tete-a-tete with his long-lost sibling. Directed by Selvaraghavan – of the Aayirathil Oruvan fame – the movie’s score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Naane Varuven reviews on Twitter

The movie is being hailed as one of Selvaraghavan’s finest works. Dhanush’s duality and acting prowess has moviegoers buzzing as well. By and large, Twitter’s been raving about the first half of the film which is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. The second is believed to be a bit slow and predictable but not enough to take away from the movie-watching experience. Here’s a peek at what the chatter around the feature has been about so far.

While the reviews for Naane Varuven speak for themselves, we recommend stopping by the theatre this weekend yourself to really make up your mind. After all, your mileage may vary. Happy watching!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Screenshots

twitter Dhanush Naane Varuven

Eshita Srinivas

Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.