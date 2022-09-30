Naane Varuven review: Twitter heaps praises on this nail-biter starring Dhanush

The past few hours have seen a sea of reviews flood the interwebs. In focus? Supernatural thriller Naane Varuven starring South India’s beloved actor Dhanush. Here’s a quick look at what Twitter had to say after exiting the theaters.

A suspense-thriller following the lives of twin brothers Prabhu and Kathir – played by Dhanush – lit up the big screens across India recently. The story goes that the two get torn apart after a series of events – leading their separate lives on their own terms. Prabhu is content with his married life until he begins witnessing paranormal occurrences around him, which also happen to affect his only daughter. What follows is consultations with a psychiatrist-spiritual guide, a team of ghost-busters, and a tete-a-tete with his long-lost sibling. Directed by Selvaraghavan – of the Aayirathil Oruvan fame – the movie’s score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Naane Varuven reviews on Twitter

The movie is being hailed as one of Selvaraghavan’s finest works. Dhanush’s duality and acting prowess has moviegoers buzzing as well. By and large, Twitter’s been raving about the first half of the film which is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. The second is believed to be a bit slow and predictable but not enough to take away from the movie-watching experience. Here’s a peek at what the chatter around the feature has been about so far.

Naane Varuven is surprisingly good, neatly done- doesn’t under do/ overdo anything. Dhanush is terrrrrrific and yuvan’s score is excellent as usual. Watch out for the second half, super entertaining — k (@kirthanaaaaa) September 29, 2022

#NaaneVaruvean – 65/100. Really wish the second half was as good as the first half. Ended up as an Okayish entertainer for me ! One exception – @thisisysr s BGM !! https://t.co/OlKxQg8yw6 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 29, 2022

So #Naanevaruven hardly any negative reviews so far!!!! Onus is on Ponniyin Selvan now! Even a mediocre outdo will be enough for a career best figures for Naane Varuven! Just as I speculated! Let’s wait for the second half review though! — Dr. Bohra. MD AIRD (@Vasheegaran) September 29, 2022

Loved #NaaneVaruvean 👌👌 It’s always a treat to watch the performance of @dhanushkraja in a @selvaraghavan sir’s film…. And this one was Double 🔥🔥 Congratulations @thisisysr sir, @theVcreations & whole team 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wzYyKvf3vW — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) September 29, 2022

INTERMISSION – Dhanush Selva Yuvan they staged everything for a Cracking 2nd Half. #NaaneVaruvean — Prasanth Rangaswamy (@itisprasshhanth) September 29, 2022

#NaaneVaruvean 1st Half:

– A Slow burn Horror Thriller 👻

– #Dhanush as Soft natured prabhu 👌

– Gets interesting after initial 15 mins👍

– D’s Screenplay & Selva’s direction 👌

– Interval block🔥

– Stage is set for D vs D

– Now All eyes on Kathir character🔥

– Class 1st Half👍 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 29, 2022

While the reviews for Naane Varuven speak for themselves, we recommend stopping by the theatre this weekend yourself to really make up your mind. After all, your mileage may vary. Happy watching!

