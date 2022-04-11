Neetu Kapoor to wear Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla’s creation for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Neetu Kapoor opts for a creation by Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla for Ranbir’s wedding

It would be impossible to scroll down social media without getting a new piece of information about the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been dating for almost four years now and will be tying the knot in a rather intimate affair in the coming weekend. Spread over four days, the festivities begin on Apil 14 and go on till April 17 at Ranbir’s home, Vastu. We have already let you in on Alia and Ranbir opting to be Sabyasachi bride and groom for their big day and now we’ve got a little scoop on what the elated mother-of-the-groom will be wearing for the big fat Punjabi wedding.

Neetu Kapoor, who has avoided answering any questions about the wedding has gone for her favorite designer duo, Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla for her son’s wedding day. She’s played muse to the designers before, and it’s always been a sight for sore eyes. With so much anticipation, we are sure the veteran actor will live up to the hype and serve us one of her classy and elegant looks for the big day.

We earlier found out about the guest list to Ranbir’s bachelor’s party. His best friends Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor will be in attendance as they send off the most eligible bachelor of B-town away from singlehood.

With more details coming in as we get closer to the wedding date, we’re waiting with bated breath to see the panoply of glamour and style at Alia and Ranbir’s wedding day.