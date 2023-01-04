Nepo baby alert: 12 celebrities who are born into privilege and have addressed it

Nepotism, a privilege that is prevalent in almost every field of work, is more prominent in the entertainment industry. From Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp, global icons like the Kardashian sisters and models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid to Bollywood’s greatest superstars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all of them have dealt with the tag of being addressed as a ‘nepo baby’. However, most of these successful celebrities have always made their opinions clear on being termed ‘nepotism babies’ and have never shied away from tough conversations about being born into privilege.

We often see various actors, singers and models swiftly climbing the success ladder in the industry due to their famous parents or family connections. And no matter if someone like Hadid fronted over 35 international Vogue covers or Euphoria (2019) actor Maude Apatow won the Breakthrough Award at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women Of The Year Awards 2022, criticisms have often surrounded these celebrity children by categorising them as nepotism babies rather than lauding their achievements.

So, here is a round-up of nepo babies in Hollywood as well as Bollywood, who have come forward and spoken extensively about their family privileges.

Celebrities who addressed their ‘nepotism baby’ tag

