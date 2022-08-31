‘Chakda Xpress’, ‘Khufiya’ and more: Netflix announces all its upcoming Hindi films

On August 30, Netflix announced its roster of upcoming Hindi films. With some of the biggest and most awaited Hindi films on the lineup, we are pretty excited.

Netflix celebrated its Films Day on August 30 at an event in Mumbai that was hosted by Manish Paul and Mallika Dua and attended by a number of celebrities. Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Abbas Zafar, Tabu, Bala, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sial, Swastika Mukherjee, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Darlings director Jasmeet K Reen were some of the celebrities who were in attendance. Let’s take a look at all the Hindi films Netflix announced.

Netflix announces upcoming Hindi films to look forward to

In the lineup announced by Netflix, it has also revealed the first look of all its upcoming films.

There is Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Few days back, Anushka Sharma revealed her journey and what went into the making of the film. There’s also Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is another highly-anticipated film.

The other films on the list are the spy thriller Khufiya directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi that’s set in 1984’s India, Bala’s crime-drama thriller Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. They also have the suspense thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, featuring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming comedy movie Plan A Plan B, Sanya Malhotra-led Kathal whose first look was unveiled at the event itself, Anvita Dutt’s Qala, starring her Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri and late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in his film debut.

Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India said, “We are looking ahead with excitement as we bring an incredible variety of entertaining and diverse films to our audiences in the coming months. Our film slate features must-tell stories, must-watch stellar performances and powerhouse creators and storytellers who will take India and the world audiences on a ride of high drama, emotion, thrill, romance, mystery, comedy and much more.”

