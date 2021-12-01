Netflix’s ‘Cobalt Blue’ is an understated saga of love and loss based on this novel

Cobalt Blue, which releases on December 3 on Netflix, is a tale of love at the heart of it. How that love decides the fate of two siblings is something we are excited to find out.

At the pivot of this chaos are brother (played by Neelay Mehendale) and sister (Anjali Sivaraman), who fall for the same man and get their heart broken. Hard to miss the Call Me By Your Name references — this is a refreshing saga of love and heartbreak.

The trailer is fierce yet intricate and sets the right tone for what the movie narrates.

The real story behind Cobalt Blue on Netflix

Based on the 2006 Marathi novel by author Sachin Kundalkar, who gives a visual rendition of his own words in this delicately crafted film.

Directed by Sachin Kundalkar, who adapted his novel by the same name, Cobalt Blue is a refreshing, indie watch on Netflix amidst all its big-budget commercial movies. It follows the tale of a family who recently moved to Kerala and decided to rent out the spare room of their new house. And how the new paying guest turns the course of this conservative family upside down, unleashing a cornucopia of emotions.

The novel runs its course in two parts, where each of the characters narrates their chronicle of the footprints left behind by this man. Tanay is shattered after he finds out his sister eloped with this new stranger in their house. And what follows is a crafty plot, where the story merges at their different perspectives of the same incidents. The colour blue is a symbol of heartbreak and the striking contrast between the two siblings in their love for the same man.

Cobalt Blue on Netflix cast and more

Prateik Babbar

As charming as ever, Prateik Babbar plays the paying guest who enters the life of a conservative, middle-class family to create chaos, confusion and heartache. After being away from films for a while, Prateik Babbar is busy again with a list of releases.

Neelay Mehendale

Neelay plays the brother, who is an aspiring writer and finds solace in the smaller things in life. He is dreamy and weaves a world of his own with this new entrant in his family.

Anjali Sivaraman

The pixie-cut, athletic sister is a distinctive contrast from her brother. She too falls in love with this new man and elopes one day, leaving the family and her brother devastated.

The film also features Shishir Sharma, Neil Bhoopalam, Anant Joshi, and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

All images: Courtesy Instagram