Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ is back today for the final countdown with Season 5

With an enthralling teaser, Netflix on May 24 announced the release dates of Money Heist season 5. The streaming giant has said that this season, which will be the finale of the cult Spanish series, will be aired in two parts — with five episodes each. The first volume will premiere on September 3 this year and the second on December 3.

What can we expect from Money Heist season 5?

As per the official synopsis, “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Money Heist Season 5: Series Cast

Here’s everyone you will see in the last season again: Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and Pedro Alonso (Berlín).

Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado are also confirmed to join as new cast members.

Here’s a quick Money Heist season 4 recap & what has happened till now:

The show is not about one but two heists. The first heist spans the initial two seasons. This is where we are introduced to most of the principal characters who go by names taken after cities, including Tokyo, Nairobi, Moscow, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, Berlin and Oslo. The Professor is the brain behind them and the heist he has planned — to rob the Royal Mint of Spain.

Wearing the masks of Salvador Dali and red jumpsuits, the gang raids the mint. They succeed in getting away with millions in Euros but Berlin, Oslo and Moscow lose their lives.

The third and fourth season revolve around robbing the Bank of Spain, which is planned around three years after the Royal Mint of Spain incident. Three new members have joined the group. During the heist, Nairobi is shot dead. Sierra, a pregnant cop, is fired but by the end of the fourth season not only manages to find out the Professor in his secret location on her own but also holds him at gunpoint.

What is Sierra’s objective? Lisbon has now joined the gang inside the bank after the cops released her, but is that a part of a police plan? A lot of questions will be answered in the final season, which will have 10 episodes — two more than previous seasons.

Main and featured images: Courtesy Netflix