Home > Culture > Entertainment > First look: Netflix unveils the official trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea’
First look: Netflix unveils the official trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea’
Culture
19 Jan 2022 12:24 PM

First look: Netflix unveils the official trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea’

Richard Augustin
First look: Netflix unveils the official trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea’
Culture
First look: Netflix unveils the official trailer of ‘Money Heist: Korea’

In case you missed it, Netflix is producing a new version of Money Heist which is based in Korea. Now, the streaming giant has confirmed the release of the Korean adaptation of global hit La Casa de Papel with Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. A special teaser was released together with the exciting announcement. Check it out below.


Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieve attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focussed on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

The special teaser illustrates the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, unrevealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers.

Array
Image: Courtesy Netflix

Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced. This includes Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix.

All images: Courtesy Netflix

Netflix Money Heist La Casa de Papel Korean series K-drama
Richard Augustin
New Releases
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.