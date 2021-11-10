Netflix’s 7-episode series ‘Aranyak’ is based on this Bengali novel

Aranyak, a seven-episode thriller series, releases on Netflix on November 12 and if the teaser is anything to go by, it is going to be gripping and make a compelling watch.

Starring Raveena Tandon, the series directed by Vinay Vyakul also marks the digital debut of the star. Tandon plays the role of a cop in a mysterious forest that sees unexplained murders and hints at the presence of something evil.

The story is about inside politics and personal agendas and a murder that sends a hill station into the murder investigation. Investigated by two cops, they get entangled in a series of suspects. Will they be able to solve the case?

The real story of Aranyak–

Aranyak is based on a Bengali novel of the same name by the celebrated Bengali author Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay. The novel was written over a period of 2 years, between 1937 and 1939, when Bandopadhyay had spent his life in the woods of northern Bihar.

The story revolves around the protagonist Satyacharan, when he took up the job of an estate manager and was posted in the dense woods of Bhagalpur district in Bihar. He was torn between the contradiction of urban life and life in the woods.

At the heart of it, Aranyak is a simple story of a city boy who initially found it difficult to lead the forest way of life. But slowly, he fell in love with the serenity and calmness of the dense forests.

But his job made him cut down trees that were century-old and had to distribute the land among the people in order to generate revenues out of the forest. This was against his will since he had fallen in love with the jungle. So, he was again stuck in a dilemma of his love and guilt.

Aranyak cast-

Raveena Tandon

Playing the role of Kasturi Dogra, a cop, Raveena Tandon will be seen on an OTT platform for the first time. She is investigating the murder of a foreign teenager who went missing in the woods, along with her fellow investigating police officer. It would be interesting to watch Raveena Tandon in a leading role in a series for the first time.

Parambrata Chatterjee

He plays the role of the city cop Angad, who has a very different style from his colleague Kasturi. But together they are determined to solve the case. Ashutosh Rana has never failed to wow the audience with his powerful acting and we are hoping this time would be no different.

Taneesha Joshi

She plays the role of the teenager who went missing in the woods.

Other cast members include the renowned actor Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Vivek Madaan, and Zakir Hussain.

Are you planning to watch Aranyak this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Netflix