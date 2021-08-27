‘Chehre’, starring Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi, is the mystery we’re solving this weekend

With Chehre, both Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi will experience a mojo-recovery, theatrically. Directed by Rumi Jafry, the mystery-thriller releases today. The movie is also the second after Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom hit the screens after the second wave.

Chehre story and movie cast —

In a two minute and twenty-five-second Chehre trailer, we see a potential sleeper hit. Besides its veteran cast — Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor — the film seems to be running at a pace where we get a mix of entertainment (for us) and entrapment (for Hashmi). The story begins almost 300 km from Delhi in a snow-covered hill station, where a perceptive advertising agency chief meets a shrewd advocate.

Karan Oberoi (Emraan Hashmi) is a nonchalant visitor, trying his best to be at home under the excellent hospitality of disingenuous Advocate Veer Sahay (Amitabh Bachchan). But what Oberoi doesn’t realise is that he is actually on trial for something that Advocate Sahay already knows. Sahay’s penchant for games comes to life and takes a nasty turn when both of them throw down their gauntlets. Amidst all the talking and chit-chats, the pieces of this jigsaw puzzle begin to fall where they belong, unravelling new stories of the past. Bachchan’s vogue look with a long beard and stylish eyewear definitely matches his character in the film, making for a convincing ‘detective look’ than an advocate.

The film also stars Krystle D’Souza (the star of the popular TV show Belan Wali Bahu, marking her Bollywood debut) as Diya Sahay, Veer Sahay’s daughter. From the trailer, we can also connect the dots between the relationship of Diya and Karan, which eventually becomes a standard motive for Veer to counter-question Karan at a secluded house in the hills.

Chehre also features Rhea Chakraborty as Neha Bharadwaj, who is back in business after much criticism and media trial for the Sushant Singh Rajput case.