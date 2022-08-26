New Cover: Aditya Roy Kapur is all things cool and sexy on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Aditya Roy Kapur had one of the most breathtaking starts in the industry with films like Guraazish and Action Replayy. The young boy with an adorable afro had our hearts from word go. He was as cute as they make them but it did not take long for him to change that for his audiences. The simple and adorable boy was quick to transform into a nationwide crush with his next film, Aashiqui 2 and all is history after that.

Aditya Roy Kapur graces the August cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Aditya Roy Kapur has had quite the run at the movies. He’s worked with some of the most eminent directors and has delivered some memorable characters over the past decade. Be it the intense artist from Aashiqui 2 or the reckless friend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, his audiences recognized that this star’s shine had a different charm to it.

Apart from acting, Aditya is also a musician and has some hidden gems in his pocket that he’s kept away from the world for a while now. He’s also got the whackiest sense of humour and we’ve seen glimpses of it on social media and during interviews. When he’s not on sets, he’s that funny guy with a guitar, who swoons you off your feet with a side smile and a quick glance.

Aditya is also a true globetrotter at heart. You will find yourself indulged and how, when he starts to narrate one of his impromptu travel stories or unbelievable experiences he’s had while travelling. He’s that guy who’d want around you when you’re visiting a new country because he’ll kick the adventurous side in you and make you try the most unconventional things.

While we can go on and on about Aditya Roy Kapur being an absolute heartthrob, it’s not as easy to describe what makes him such a charmer. He has a certain je ne sais quoi about his personality that makes him so lovable on and off the big screen.

Decoding this absolute rockstar and his charms, Lifestyle Asia India got together to bring out the candid and goofy side of Aditya Roy Kapur in our latest cover shoot. He’s easy, he’s relaxed, and we have to admit, he owned the entire room as soon as he walked in. So take a look at our handsome cover star on out latest cover…