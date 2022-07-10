New Cover Alert: Kriti Sanon graces the July cover of Lifestyle Asia India

It only happens once in a few years that an actor leaves the audience mesmerised not just by their work and talent, but also their journey and generosity off the big screen. One such artiste, who touched many lives through movies and how she conducts herself off the big screen, is Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon dazzles on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Kriti Sanon started her journey after an unconventional shift from engineering to the modelling. Thanks to her supportive family, she was never doubtful of her choices and made a splash down South before she became the it girl in Bollywood after her first film, Heropanti. Soon, she was all over Bollywood’s radar as the new girl-next-door and served her audiences films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Raabta and her recent metamorphosis to Mimi changed the way the world perceives her.

Celebrating this new phase and her success streak, Kriti Sanon graced the July cover of Lifestyle Asia India. Draped in the bright shades of the season, Kriti Sanon posed against the picturesque Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai as photographer Rohan Shrestha captures the beauty in the back and foreground. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti exuded the perfect summer vibe, with her John Jacobs sunnies making the ultimate sartorial statement in the cover shoot.

With that, here’s presenting the stunning diva, Kriti Sanon on our July cover. Take a look!