5 new K-dramas and shows to binge-watch this month

We can’t get enough of Hallyu, and for good reason. The Korean Wave has gone way beyond simply entertaining audiences with its movies and television shows. With their massive influence on food, music, beauty, and especially fashion, K-dramas have pretty much become a global phenomenon.

Whether you’re a die-hard K-drama fan, or a pop culture connoisseur looking to explore and educate, here is a list of five new K-dramas to add to your watchlist this month.

5 K-dramas to catch this April