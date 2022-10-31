Refresh your playlist with these new music albums releasing in November 2022

With fall coming to an end, upcoming new music releases are here as the perfect precursor to the jolly holiday season. Be it the Christmas festivities or the Black Friday excitement at shops and record stores, music albums releasing in November 2022 are just in time to ring in the dazzling season and amplify the celebrations.

From long plays (LPs) and extended plays (EPs) to deluxe edition drops and fresh studio albums, new music releases are always a great way to be abreast with what’s brewing in the entertainment world. Although November looks quite spaced out and at ease in terms of important titles and major names, it does have a few old classic albums by icons such as Michael Jackson and Guns n Roses lined up for a reprised and upgraded release.

October 2022 music scene recap

October 2022 was dotted with some of the most incredible and highly anticipated albums. While Taylor Swift’s Midnights caused a massive wave in the music universe, several other rock and indie numbers grabbed major attention too.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers dropped their second album of the year, titled Return of the Dream Canteen; rapper Lil Baby released his third studio album, It’s Only Me; Arctic Monkeys released The Car and Revolver (Super Deluxe Edition) by The Beatles also rolled out in October 2022.

Also, Lee Fields’ Sentimental Fool, Natalia Lafourcade’s De Todas las Flores and Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen featuring various artists such as Norah Jones, Iggy Pop and James Taylor, were among other noted album releases of last month.

Like October, the upcoming albums of November 2022 too have a good mix of all genres and artists. From Louis Tomlinson’s newest album Faith in the Future and Only the Strong Survive by Bruce Springsteen to Michael Jackson’s Thriller 40 and Number of the Beast by Iron Maiden, there are a whole lot of vinyl reissue releases and remastered albums, as well as fresh music, drops to look forward to.

Elvis on Tour by Elvis Presley is another major vinyl reissue that is expected to roll out soon, but fans might have to wait as its release date has been removed from November.

So, keep your devices charged because it’s time to refresh your playlists and make way for some new music albums.

Here are some of the much-awaited new music releases of November

(Main and feature image credit: Henry Be/ @henry_be/ Unsplash)