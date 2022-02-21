OTT and chill with new releases: What to watch in the last week of February

As we are about to bid adieu to February after this week, we have saved the best for the last. With both theatrical and OTT releases lined up, it will be a binge-worthy weekend with these new releases in February.

New releases in February this week

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Whenever Sanjay Leela Bhansali tells a story on screen, it’s a visual treat like nothing else. This time he has teamed up with Alia Bhatt, to tell the story of a matriarch of Kamathipura. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz ever since its first look was released. After having been postponed due to the third wave of the pandemic, Gangubai Kathiawadi will finally see the light of the day this weekend with a theatrical release. This is one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of this year.

Release date: February 25, 2022

Love Hostel

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra have teamed up for the first time in this story about love, families, and honour killing. Produced by Gauri Khan, Mundra and Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Shanker Raman, the trailer Love Hostel was a shock for its viewers. Also starring Bobby Deol in an intense negative role of a cold-blooded killer, this is the perfect weekend watch for anyone who’s in the mood for a good thriller!

Release date: February 25, 2022

Valimai

Valimai is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. This is the story of Arjun Kumar, a police officer on a mission to hunt down a biker gang involved in criminal activities such as murder and theft. How he goes about his mission is what the rest of the story deals with. Valimai features Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles and is slated for a theatrical release.

Release date: February 24, 2022

The Fame Game

Marking superstar Madhuri Dixit’s OTT debut, the story of a Bollywood star who has a dark side to all her fame and adulation. When a superstar goes missing, an investigation is called, which goes on to reveal that her glamorous life is not as perfect as it seems. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Release date: February 25, 2022

