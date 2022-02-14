New releases in February: OTT and chill with Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more

The daily grind in the short month of February means binge-watching new releases this month!

Thanks to the OTT new releases in February this week, it looks like we are going to have a power-packed week ahead. With releases across all major platforms this week, we are looking forward to an eventful weekend of ‘OTT and chill’.

New releases in February this week

Mithya

The first release this week, Mithya is a thriller series produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production. The dark psychological drama centres on the clash between Hindi literature professor Juhi and her student Rhea. It starts as a regular classroom conflict but soon spirals out of control and takes the route of psychological warfare between the two. All these lead to fatal consequences. Find out more this weekend in the Huma Qureshi-Avantika Dassani starrer.

Release date: February 18, 2022

Bestseller

This psychological thriller directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal boasts of a stellar star cast. Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni are just some of the names gracing this show. Arjan Bajwa plays a famous author Tahir Wazir, who’s going through writer’s block and finds inspiration in an innocent young woman, played by Shruti Haasan. What happens next is divided into eight episodes in the series, each filled with plot twists.

Release date: February 18, 2022

Family Pack

After two back-to-back psychological thrillers, we have a comedy entertainer as the next release of this week. PRK Productions’ Family Pack is directed by Arjun Kumar S and stars Likith Shetty, Amruta Iyengar, and Rangayana Raghu. This film tells the story of Abhi, a guy who has no hope or will to live and then he has a chance encounter with a ghost, which gives him a new purpose in life. The story then unfolds to show how things get deeper and more complicated with this ghost and how deeply their lives are tied together.

Release date: February 17, 2022

Homecoming

Written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, Homecoming stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey and Soham Majumdar. This is the story of a group of friends from Kolkata who reunites seven years later on Durga Puja at an old theatre, which will soon convert into a heritage hotel. They are all tied to this old theatre as they each have their own memory of this place before parting ways.

Release date: February 18, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram and Amazon Prime