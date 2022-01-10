New releases this week in January on Netflix, Hotstar, and Voot

The looming dangers of the third wave and other imminent variants have forced us to stay at home, which means life is digital again. And with theatres being shut and movies being postponed, we are all switching our laptops back for entertainment. Check out these new releases in January on Netflix, Hotstar and more for a fun weekend!

New releases in January on OTT platforms

Ranjish Hi Sahi

First on the list of new releases in January is Ranjish Hi Sahi. This Mahesh Bhatt venture, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul, is set in the 70s era of Bollywood. It is about a successful filmmaker who is married but still finds himself drawn to an eccentric superstar, and that changes his life forever. It explores temptation, forbidden love, passion, trust, marriage, loyalty, stability, obsession, and separation and different layers of romantic relationships.

Release date: January 13, 2022

Human

Shefali Shah is back with a bang in the new series Human, releasing on Hotstar. The medical drama also stars Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, among others. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human centres around the dark and twisted world of unethical human trials in a provocative yet real manner. It also shows in the medical business, how you have to also take some lives in order to save some. This is a much-awaited series and you can watch it this weekend.

Release date: January 14, 2022

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

This romantic thriller series, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, is set to release on Netflix. With a stellar cast and brilliant performances, the trailer packs in a whole lot of high-intensity moments and have us hooked! It is a love triangle with a violent twist that ensues sinister vibes and eerie feelings. Welcome to the world of Vikrant, a simpleton who falls in love with Shikha. But even before their love could fully blossom and take its course, he finds himself to be the object of desire for Purva, who would stoop down to any level to make him hers. In this web of love, deceit and destruction, Vikrant finds himself going down a spiral of dark alleys to reunite with the love of his life. But of course, when has it ever been easy to do that?

Release date: January 14, 2022

