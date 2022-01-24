New releases: What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hotstar, and more

It’s almost time to bid adieu to January as we step into the last week of the month.

But not before we have binged these movies and series on major OTT platforms. This week, the new releases in January are all so different from each other; there’s something for everybody. Check it out!

New releases in January on Netflix, Hotstar, and Zee5

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet

Netflix’s biggest release in India this week is none other than Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special. The man who rules prime-time comedy on Indian television gets on stage and gets candid with a dose of laughter packed in. From his drunk tweets to how he met his wife and fell in love with her, Kapil Sharma bares it all. If you are looking for a light watch this weekend, Netflix will take care of it with its newest release!

Release date: January 28, 2022

Bro Daddy

This much-awaited family drama starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the dynamic father and son, Bro Daddy looks like an entertaining watch. A fun family drama, this film is also directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, his second directorial venture after 2019’s Lucifer. It releases on Disney+Hotstar and is the perfect mid-week holiday watch.

Release date: January 26, 2022

Mukti

Directed by Rohan Ghose, this Bengali web series on Zee5 features Ritwick Chakraborty and Arjun Chakroborty. Touted as a patriotic period drama, this nationalist series set in rural Bengal during British Raj is the perfect Republic Day release. If you are feeling patriotic on R-day, you know what to watch.

Release date: January 26, 2022

Tadap



After making his debut on screens last year, Ahan Shetty’s Tadap is out on Disney+Hotstar now. Also starring Tara Sutaria, Tadap is for all action fans out there, with high-voltage action sequences and Ahan Shetty’s bulging biceps. But at the heart of it, this is a love story. A young man burning in rage to avenge his love. This weekend, watch this for its out-and-out action.

Release date: January 28, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram