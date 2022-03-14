New releases in March: 6 new movies and shows to watch out for this weekend

Spring is here, and with the perfect weather that’s not too hot and not too cold, people have started going out again. So, add some fun to your March outings and go back to theatres with these new movie releases!

However, if you want to stay at home and chill, these OTT releases of the week will make sure that your plans for the long weekend are taken care of. With a lot of new releases lined up this week in March, this weekend is going to be all things fun.

New releases in March to watch out for

Bachchan Pandey

The first of the new releases in March, this is a comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bachchan Pandey is a multi-starrer with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Chunkey Panday. This film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which was inspired by the 2006 South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival. With action, comedy, romance and drama, this is the perfect Holi watch for you and your family this weekend.

Release date: March 18, 2022

Jalsa

Starring two powerhouses of acting, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, this is the story of a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system that’s all caught in an ethical dilemma that stems from the hit and run of an 18-year-old girl. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa also features Rohini Hattangadi, Kashish Rizwan, Surya Kasibhatla, Vidhatri Bandi, Shafeen Patel, G Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Ghanshyam Lalsa, and Junaid Khan with Manav Kaul. This is a gritty crime drama where the stakes are too high.

Release date: March 18, 2022

Apharan Season 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunoday Singh (@sufisoul)

Ekta Kapoor and Jio Studios’ Apaharan is back with the second season, where Rudra sets out on a high-risk mission to kidnap the criminal mastermind BBS, which makes him cross borders and take on a whole lot of bad guys. In the trailer, we can see desi cop Rudra Srivastava, played by Arunoday Singh, in his element as he is challenged at every step while navigating through the world of crime. But the high-intensity trailer also packs in a couple of funny moments. Apaharan 2 also stars Varun Badola, Jeetendra, Sukhmani Sadana, Snehil Mehra, Saanand Verma and Aditya Lal.

Release date: March 18, 2022

Bloody Brothers

The six-part series is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The story revolves around the lives of two brothers- the older brother Jaggi, who has the perfect life, while the younger one Daljeet runs a vintage bookshop-cum-cafe and struggles to make ends meet. A tragic accident changes everything and their lives spin out of control, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

Release date: March 18, 2022

Lalitham Sundaram

Marking Madhu Warrier’s directorial debut, Lalitham Sundaram is a Malayalam comedy-drama film starring Manju Warrier, Biju Menon, Deepti Sati Saiju Kurup, and Anu Mohan. This film also marks the reunion of Manju Warrier and Biju Menon on the screen after 20 long years. The movie focuses on the lives of a young couple and an elderly couple, and is the perfect Holi watch this weekend with friends and family.

Release date: March 18, 2022

Eternally Confused And Eager For Love

If the name is anything to go by, this upcoming Netflix release sounds like something we can all relate to. Starring Vihaan Samat, Suchitra Pillai, Rahul Bose, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dala among others, it is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. This is a comedy-drama about an awkward 24-year old named Ray, who navigates through the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post-modern world with the help of his ‘inner voice’.

Release date: March 18, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram