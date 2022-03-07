New releases in March: 5 new movies and series to binge-watch this weekend

Another promising week with new releases in March! Let’s look at all the new movies and series to watch this weekend.

With the pandemic situation in control and a drop in the number of cases, cine-goers have started making plans to watch movies on the big screen. The OTT space, too, has a lot in store this week, with a lot of new releases lined up this week in March. So, get ready for a fun-filled weekend ahead.

New movies and series to watch this weekend

Maaran

Featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, Maaran is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the film also features Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran. In this action-thriller, Dhanush plays a journalist focussed on reporting the truth. But a local infamous politician will go out of his way to stop him from doing that. Watch Maaran this weekend to find out what happens next.

Release date: March 11

Rowdy Boys

Rowdy Boys is a 2021 Telugu film releasing on Zee5 this weekend. Written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti, Rowdy Boys is a coming-of-age romantic college drama. The film stars Ashish, who plays Akshay and Anupama Parameswaran, who plays Kavya, in lead roles. Akshay is a first-year engineering student who falls for a medico Kavya. But the age-old wars and debates between the medical college and engineering college come in the way of their budding romance. Will their love be able to survive?

Release date: March 11

Radhe Shyam

The biggest release this weekend, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, was slated to release earlier this year. However, due to the third wave of the pandemic, the release got postponed and will finally see the light of the day! Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s. The film follows the story of Vikram Aditya, a palmist who is in a dilemma between destiny and his love for Prerana. The film has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and is going to be big if the trailer is anything to go by.

Release date: March 11

The Kashmir Files

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, The Kashmir Files features Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. It tells the story based on the true events during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s due to the Kashmir Insurgency. The movie has gotten into a lot of trouble, but director Vivek Agnihotri maintained his stance that this is a story that needs to be told.

Release date: March 11

Mr. and Mrs. Shameem

Directed by Kashif Nisar, Mr. and Mrs. Shameem is a unique love story that tracks the entire graph of a relationship — from friendship to growing old together and everything in between. It’s a 20-episode series starring Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz. This series is a refreshing take on love and relationship and is one of its kind, as the trailer suggests.

Release date: March 11

All Images: Courtesy Instagram