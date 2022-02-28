New releases of the week: All the best movies and series to watch in March

The drop in COVID-19 cases has once again welcomed the possibility of theatrical experiences, along with the OTT at-home binge. Whatever you choose, this week of March has amazing new movies and series for you to watch. So, gear up for a packed weekend ahead!

New releases this week in March

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Releasing on Disney+Hotstar, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a race-against-the-clock psychological crime thriller, starring Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. This thriller explores the psyche of intelligent criminals and a detective who’s on the hunt for them. In this series, each episode deals with a new threat that DCP Rudra Veer Singh has to face in order to catch the criminals and killers.

Release date: March 1, 2022

Undekhi Season 2

Undekhi Season 2 releases on Sony Liv this weekend. After ending the first season on a cliffhanger, the makers are back with the second season. Starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal in lead roles, this season looks like a gripping thriller, just like the previous season. Directed by Ashish R Shukla and produced by Applause Entertainment, Undekhi is based on true stories that reflect the ugly truth of the world.

Release date: March 4, 2022

Ghani

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, Ghani is a sports drama film starring Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. The film follows the life of a boxer who has always been passionate about sports and has been training all his life, from a very young age. But all of a sudden, things take a rough turn and his life changes forever. Watch Ghani this weekend to know what happens.

Release date: March 3, 2022

Jhund

Jhund is a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, who was the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. Written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film will have Bachchan in the role of a professor who motivates street children to form a football team. He then started an NGO called Slum Soccer, which worked towards rehabilitating street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players.

Release date: March 4, 2022

Toolsidas Junior

Directed by Mridul Mahendra and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and T-Series films, Toolsidas Junior is another sports drama film releasing this weekend. Starring late Rajiv Kapoor in the lead role, it is based in Calcutta, 1994. In the trailer, we see Toolsidas, who wants to prove to his son that he can become a snooker champion by defeating the reigning champion, Jimmy Tandon. However, when he loses the game, his son sets a goal for himself to become a snooker champion to fulfil his father’s dream.

Release date: March 4, 2022

