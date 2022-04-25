‘Runway 34’ to ‘Acharya’: 6 new releases to watch this weekend

Bid adieu to April with a non-stop binge-fest with these new releases this week. With more theatrical releases than OTT this week, your weekend is all about planning a day out in the city.

New releases to watch out for this week

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is back with the second instalment of his debut film, Heropanti. Starring Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Heropanti 2 is an out and out action thriller. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it revolves around a vigilante sent on a mission by the government to kill enemy troops. However, a series of events take a turn for the worse when he’s mistaken for the leader of the troops.

Release date: April 29, 2022

Runway 34

Directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who also stars in the thriller, Runway 34 is based on actual events that grabbed headlines in 2015. Formerly titled Mayday, the film tell the story of the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight, which had a tight escape due to bad weather conditions and low visibility. The captain of the flight with 150 passengers on board had to do a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without being able to see it. As a result of this, he was demoted to the status of co-pilot. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani.

Release date: April 29, 2022

Jana Gana Mana

This upcoming Malayalam action thriller film is written by Sharis Mohammed and directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya and Pasupathy. The film tells the story of a Bengaluru-based man who is devastated after the death of his college-going sibling and seeks justice from the concerned authorities but soon realises that nobody is interested in helping him. That is when he snaps and turns into a vigilante, taking matters into his own hands.

Release date: April 28, 2022

Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2

The second season of the show Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with its lead actors, Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh and is joined by Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias this season. The trailer shows us how Anya’s character Tanie is going ahead in her personal and professional life when Wahi’s character Karan enters her life. But things go haywire as Mehta’s Sumer also returns to complete some unfinished business. Watch out this season for this unique take on messy relationships.

Release date: April 29, 2022

Acharya

Acharya is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal. This is a story of blood and gore set in a peace-loving, highly spiritual and full of life temple town. The saviours of the two are Siddha, played by Ram Charan and Acharya, played by Chiranjeevi. Together they fight the evil men and strive to get peace and order back in the town.

Release date: April 29, 2022

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Bringing the powerful trio of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on screen, this is a lighthearted comedy about a love triangle. Sethupathi plays Rambo, who convinces both Kanmani (Nayanthara) and Khatija (Samantha) to settle down in a three-way relationship. What happens next is messy, but the hilarious take on the entire situation.

Release date: April 28, 2022