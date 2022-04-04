6 new releases to look forward to this weekend in April

Welcome April with the best new releases this week.

We just had our hottest March since 1901. This is the perfect time to stay home, grab a tub of popcorn and go the ‘OTT and chill’ way with no dearth of entertainment this week. But if you want to go out and watch a movie in the theatres after what seems like ages, don’t worry. This week, there are plenty of theatrical releases too, making sure there’s something for everyone. We have charted out the best new releases that you can enjoy this weekend.

New releases this week in April

Dasvi

Directed by Tushar Jalota with Dinesh Vijan and produced by Sandeep Leyzell with Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles, Dasvi is a film that tells the tale of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who decides to give his 10th board exams inside the jail. In the trailer, Ganga Ram Chaudhary is put behind bars due to his involvement in a scam. After which, his wife Bimla Devi, played by Nimrat Kaur, takes over his chief minister seat while he is in jail. Yami Gautam is the strict IPS officer Jyoti Deswal, who gives Chaudhary a tough time in jail.

Release date: April 7, 2022

Abhay Season 3

Kunal Kemmu is back as investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh in the third season of Abhay. The series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Rahul Dev, Divya Agarwal and Vijay Raaz and is directed by Ken Ghosh. As soon as the trailer begins, we can see Kunal Kemmu as Abhay Pratap Singh is back to solve a range of cases that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Men who are murdering innocent people to criminals suffering from mental illness — this season looks equally intriguing as the previous two. We can see Tanuj Virwani and Rahul Dev playing murderers, but as always, Vijay Raaz grabs all the spotlight, this time as the notorious head of a cult.

Release date: April 8, 2022

Gullak Season 3

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, Gullak is back to tickling the funny bone with its third season. In this season, the Mishras are struggling to run the household, but things change for good when the elder son of the family gets a job with a monthly salary of Rs 17,000. This season is filled with feel-good and lighthearted moments that will remind anyone of life growing up in a middle-class household.

Release date: April 7, 2022

Naradhan

Finally seeing the light of the day is Naradhan, a Malayalam political thriller film directed by Aashiq Abu starring Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen, and Vijayaraghavan in leading roles. The film was originally supposed to release in early 2021 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Directed by Aashiq Abu and written by Unni R, this film is based on the story of a young and opportunistic television journalist who steps into the unforgiving world of journalism. Tovino Thomas is a household name now, post his success with Minnal Murali, who plays the role of Chandra Prakash in this movie.

Release date: April 8, 2022

Hurdang

Hurdang is a movie directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Shailesh R Singh under his banner of Karma Media and Entertainment and features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The trailer looks like a fresh new Bollywood-style love story. But as the trailer progresses, we come to realise there’s more to it than meets the eye. Based in Allahabad ‘90s, Hurdang is the story of Daddu, an aggressive IAS aspirant, who is informed of caste-based reservation in educational institutions and joins Vijay Varma’s Loha Singh, and takes on the commission.

Release date: April 8, 2022

Ghani

This Telugu romantic sports-drama film is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. It stars Varun Tej as the protagonist, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. Ghani is a story of a college-goer who aims to become a boxing champion, for the love of his mother and his hatred towards his father. It also throws light on the struggles of the protagonist and his phoenix-like resilience in the combat sport.

Release date: April 8, 2022