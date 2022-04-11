Binge-worthy: Top 5 new releases to watch this week in April

One of the best summer activities to beat the heat is sitting inside a cool room and watching your favourite new releases, at home or in cinemas. And with many new releases lined up in April, our viewing experience is sorted. Check out the top 5 movies to watch this weekend!

New releases this week in April

KGF Chapter 2

The Kannada period action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The second instalment of the two-part series is a sequel to K.G.F: Chapter 1 of 2018, which broke all box-office records. After being delayed multiple times, this movie will finally see the light of the day, with its leading actor Yash in the lead role of Rocky, and will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The sequel starts where the first movie had ended and follows the events that occur after the death of the villain Garuda. But in this instalment, Rocky will have to face his biggest enemy, Adheera.

Release date: April 14, 2022

Mai

Mai on Netflix is all about how far a mother can go for her daughter’s justice when the odds are not in her favour. It all begins when a mother sees her daughter run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. What seemed like an accident at first turned out to be murder. This thriller series stars Sakshi Tanwar and is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production house, which is now run solely by the latter after Anushka recently stepped down.

Release date: April 15, 2022

Adavallu Meeku Joharlu

Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Adavallu Meeku Joharlu is a fun-filled drama releasing on Sony LIV this weekend. This one’s a family entertainer by all means. The trailer starts with Sharwanand getting dressed up in a groom’s avatar, but all he gets is rejections from girls. Enter Rashmika, and his entire story changes. What happens next is something we’ll find out this weekend.

Release date: April 14, 2022

Gaalivaana

Zee5’s Gaalivaana looks like an intriguing Teleguu thriller set against a familial backdrop. The trailer starts with the gruesome murder of a daughter and son-in-law, and what follows next is a detailed investigation to find the killer while the family deals with the loss. But it looks like they have their hidden truths. With a perfect premise and an intriguing trailer, uncover all truths this weekend.

Release date: April 14, 2022

The Eken

Starring Anirban Chakrabarti, Paayel Sarkar and Somak Ghosh, this Bengali thriller revolves around the central plot of murder and the theft of an ancient Vishnu idol. The film is set in Darjeeling and is inspired by the Hoichoi series Eken Babu. The trailer begins with the discovery of a corpse in a forest. Immediately after this, we see the jolly detective Eken and his companions getting excited about their trip to the town in the Himalayan foothills. There he bumps into the film star Bipasha Mitra, played by Sarkar, who convinces him to investigate the case of her missing idol. Where will the next series of events lead him to? Find out more in the theatres.

Release date: April 14, 2022