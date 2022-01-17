Home > Culture > Entertainment > New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5
New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5
Culture
17 Jan 2022 04:17 PM

New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5

Sreetama Basu
New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5
Culture
New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5

It’s mid-Jan, and by now, we have all again adopted the quarantine way of life- staying at home and making the most of it. Be it a date night or for casual viewing after work, these new releases in January second week are just a few clicks away, thanks to the numerous OTT platforms.

This week we are looking at Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee 5 to take care of your weekend plans!

New releases in January on OTT platforms

Unpaused Season 2

Unpaused on Amazon Prime is back with its second season. Season 1 was about different takes on life during the pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. While Season 2 follows the same format of an anthology of five unique stories, it also tells the tales of love, hope, second chances and new beginnings during these tough times. Five filmmakers, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, Ruchir Arun, Shikha Makan and Nagraj Manjule, walk us through five different stories, and just like the trailer, this looks like an interesting watch this weekend.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Bhoothakaalam

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bhoothakaalam on Sony Liv is a Malayalam film starring veteran actors Revathy and Shane Nigam. What starts off as a story of a mother and son, soon spirals into mysterious events, as the son begins experiencing paranormal activities around him. The trailer has us completely hooked and as usual, Revathy gives a stellar performance.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Loser Season 2

The sports drama on Zee5 that earned several accolades is back with season 2, and it promises to be bigger and grander, with more drama. In Season 1, the show took us through the professional and personal highs and lows of three sportspersons. Season 2 is again, a sports drama that revolves around three players who are separated by a decade and yet connected in strange ways. We will see Wilson, who’s a failed cricketer, Rubi, a badminton player and Suri, a struggling rifle shooter.

Release date: January 21, 2022

36 Farmhouse

36 Farmhouse marks the return of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, and this time, he’s back with a comedy film on Zee5. Or more aptly put, a comedy of errors. Set in a luxurious farmhouse, the story revolves around inheritance drama, where three kids try to own their mother’s will. Starring Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar, and directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, 36 Farmhouse is a family drama that’s written by none other than Subhash Ghai himself.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee

Music director and actor Darbuka Siva marks his directorial debut with this Tamil film, releasing on Zee5. Produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee boasts a fresh story and fresh faces. The trailer takes us back to our school days of old classrooms, unadulterated friendships, and the innocence of first love. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane this weekend.

Release date: January 21, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Zee5 Zee5 original movies New series Amazon Prime India Amazon Prime releases Sony LIV Amazon Prime 2022 Zee5 2022 Sony Liv 2022
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Movies Food Culture
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.