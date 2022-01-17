New releases this week in January on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5

It’s mid-Jan, and by now, we have all again adopted the quarantine way of life- staying at home and making the most of it. Be it a date night or for casual viewing after work, these new releases in January second week are just a few clicks away, thanks to the numerous OTT platforms.

This week we are looking at Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee 5 to take care of your weekend plans!

New releases in January on OTT platforms

Unpaused Season 2

Unpaused on Amazon Prime is back with its second season. Season 1 was about different takes on life during the pandemic and the countrywide lockdown. While Season 2 follows the same format of an anthology of five unique stories, it also tells the tales of love, hope, second chances and new beginnings during these tough times. Five filmmakers, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, Ruchir Arun, Shikha Makan and Nagraj Manjule, walk us through five different stories, and just like the trailer, this looks like an interesting watch this weekend.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Bhoothakaalam

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Bhoothakaalam on Sony Liv is a Malayalam film starring veteran actors Revathy and Shane Nigam. What starts off as a story of a mother and son, soon spirals into mysterious events, as the son begins experiencing paranormal activities around him. The trailer has us completely hooked and as usual, Revathy gives a stellar performance.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Loser Season 2

The sports drama on Zee5 that earned several accolades is back with season 2, and it promises to be bigger and grander, with more drama. In Season 1, the show took us through the professional and personal highs and lows of three sportspersons. Season 2 is again, a sports drama that revolves around three players who are separated by a decade and yet connected in strange ways. We will see Wilson, who’s a failed cricketer, Rubi, a badminton player and Suri, a struggling rifle shooter.

Release date: January 21, 2022

36 Farmhouse

36 Farmhouse marks the return of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, and this time, he’s back with a comedy film on Zee5. Or more aptly put, a comedy of errors. Set in a luxurious farmhouse, the story revolves around inheritance drama, where three kids try to own their mother’s will. Starring Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar, and directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, 36 Farmhouse is a family drama that’s written by none other than Subhash Ghai himself.

Release date: January 21, 2022

Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee

Music director and actor Darbuka Siva marks his directorial debut with this Tamil film, releasing on Zee5. Produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee boasts a fresh story and fresh faces. The trailer takes us back to our school days of old classrooms, unadulterated friendships, and the innocence of first love. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane this weekend.

Release date: January 21, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram