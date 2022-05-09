‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and 5 other big releases to watch this week

The new releases this week feature an interesting mix of Hindi and regional content on OTT and in theatres. So, there’s something for everyone. Check out all the new releases this week in May!

New releases this week

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Produced by Yash Raj Films, this film marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey and is first on the list of new releases this week. The trailer introduces us to Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai, the son of the conservative village sarpanch, played by Boman Irani, and his equally conservative wife, played by Ratna Pathak Shah. Jayeshbhai is expecting a girl with his homemaker wife, but if his parents get to know of this, the child won’t be allowed to take birth. So, Jayeshbhai decides to run away with this pregnant wife and other children to save his unborn daughter. A tale of determination and courage, this movie is releasing in theatres this Friday.

Release date: May 13, 2022

Puzhu

Puzhu is directed by Ratheena PT and stars Mammootty, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nedumudi Venu, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon and Vasudev Sanjeesh in pivotal roles in the film. This highly anticipated social drama will also mark Mammootty’s digital debut. In this intense family thriller, Mammootty will be seen in a negative role after a long time. The film focuses on a father-son relationship and the family dynamics and trust issues. Ironically, the movie is produced by his son, Dulquer Salmaan, under his banner along with S. George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid.

Release date: May 13, 2022

Modern Love: Mumbai

Amazon Prime’s hit US anthology series is getting a Hindi rendition with Modern Love: Mumbai. This version features six short stories by six acclaimed directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana. The trailer gives a glimpse of the six stories, all of which revolve around love–a married couple rediscovering their relationship, a writer who doesn’t feel supported by her partner, a woman from the Northeast who doesn’t approve of her son’s vegetarian girlfriend, a gay man hiding his sexuality from his conservative parents, and a middle-aged woman attracted to a younger woman.

Release date: May 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files

The film with one of the highest box-office collections in recent times is finally coming to OTT for all those who couldn’t catch the film in theatres. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead. The movie chronicles the tale of the great exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the misery and anguish that followed. The film portrays a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain and suffering that Kashmiri pandits had to go through and questions the democracy, religion and politics of the nation.

Release date: May 13, 2022

Don

An action comedy film written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Don stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan. The movie traces their love story across two time periods, where the leads are up to mischief, romance and battle during their academic life, that’s filled with fun and humour.

Release date: May 13, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh and written and directed by Parasuram. This film is an action entertainer inspired by the banking scams in the country. As per an IANS report, director Parasuram said, “Mahesh Babu made it simple for me by giving me the opportunity to tell the story. He connected with the characters and thus chose this film.” He also added, “Once Mahesh has a firm grasp on the script, he gives it his all. In his approach, there are no half-measures.”

Release date: May 12, 2022