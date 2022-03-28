6 new releases this week to begin April 2022 on an entertaining note

As March draws to an end, we are ready to welcome April with the best new releases that will keep our weekends sorted.

Lined up with theatrical and OTT releases, the last week of March and the beginning of April look bright. Whether you want to stay at home in this sweltering heat or go out and enjoy a day out, you will never fall short of things to watch. Let’s find out what this week has in store for us.

New releases this week in April

Kaun Pravin Tambe

Directed by Jayprad Desai and starring Shreyas Talpade, Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil, Kaun Pravin Tambe releases on Disney+Hotstar this weekend. A sports biopic, this film chronicles the extraordinary journey of cricketer Pravin Tambe, a right-armed leg spinner, in this story of an underdog who beat his destiny to fight against all odds. Pravin Tambe made his biggest cricket league debut when he was 41, without any exposure to international or even first-class cricket. This is an inspiring journey for a nation that worships its cricket.

Release date: April 1, 2022

Attack

Slated for a theatrical release, Attack stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. From the trailer, it looks like Abraham is a soldier fighting terrorists with the help of some power that makes him invincible. The film was originally supposed to release on January 26 this year but got delayed due to the pandemic. As cases have dipped down and we are all getting back to the normal way of life, is Attack going to be a blockbuster? We shall find out.

Release date: April 1, 2022

Sharmaji Namkeen

This film is special for so many reasons. It is the legendary actor, late Rishi Kapoor’s last ever film. It is also a food film, and like all foodies, food films have a special place in our hearts. With a stellar cast of Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla, the rest of the movie that was still left to be shot after Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020 was completed by Paresh Rawal. Sharmaji is a newly retired middle-class man who is looking for fresh hobbies to keep him occupied and ends up embracing his passion for cooking.

Release date: March 31, 2022

Lekh

An upcoming Punjabi film starring Gurnam Bhullar and Tania in lead roles, Lekh is directed by Manvir Brar and is produced by White Hill Studios. This is a beautiful tale of high-school sweethearts, Rajvir and Ronak, who went their separate ways after school. But as fate would have it, the star-crossed lovers cross paths again after many years. But now, they are adults who have to sort their past out and get closure from it.

Release date: April 1, 2022

Mishan Impossible

Telugu film Mishan Impossible, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is a story about the adventures of three young boys who are on a hunt to capture India’s most-wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim. Ever since the trailer was released by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, Rishab Shetty’s appearance in the trailer has caught everyone by surprise. But this film is extra special because it marks Pannu’s return to Tollywood.

Release date: April 1, 2022

Local Train

Directed by Y N Rudramuni and featuring Darling Krishna, Bhajarangi Loki, Meenakshi Dixit and Ester Noronha, Local Train is a Kannada movie releasing this Friday. This film is about a love story that starts and develops on a train that connects Bengaluru and its rural outskirts. Darling Krishna is a famous face in the Kannada film industry who became a household name with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail.

Release date: April 1, 2022