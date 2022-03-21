Bid adieu to March 2022 with these top OTT new releases this week

With the long weekend gone, we are back to the daily grind. But the new releases this week are here to make sure that your upcoming weekend is high on entertainment.

New releases this week in March

RRR

This S. S. Rajamouli directorial venture, which got pushed due to the third wave of the pandemic, will finally see the light of the day this weekend. Starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR is the tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. The film centres around how these two revolutionaries started fighting against British colonialists in India in the 1920s. Like his other films. RRR, too, is doused in the magnificence and grandiosity that Rajamouli is known for.

Release date: March 25, 2022

Bheemla Nayak

Next on the list of the new releases this week, we have Bheemla Nayak, which hit the theatres on February 25, and broke the Telugu box office records. The film is now slated to release on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Saagar K Chandra and starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the film is about the ego clash between an upright police officer and a retired army officer. In the director’s interview to indianexpress.com, he said, “He (Bheemla Nayak) is the saviour of the poor, women and children, and a nightmare to bad men.” How this blockbuster performs on OTT will be interesting to watch!

Release date: March 25, 2022

Valimai

Clashing with Bheemla Nayak is Ajith Kumar’s Valimai, and fans are already excited! After having a successful run on the big screen, Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action thriller is all set to release on Zee5. The film is written and directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. It also stars Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Bani J. The film is about a police officer who sets out on a mission to hunt down a group of violent bikers who are involved in theft and murder.

Release date: March 25, 2022

Dune

Make way for Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya! The visual masterpiece that created a stir last year is finally on OTT. Dune is the first part of the two-part series based on the fictional universe that was created by Frank Herbert in his 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. The story is set sometime in the future, where Paul Atreides and his family, the noble House Atreides, become a part of a war for the dangerous desert planet, Arrakis.

Release date: March 25, 2022

