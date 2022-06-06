5 new releases this week to binge on for an entertaining weekend ahead

As we say hello to June, the entertainment needs are taken care of with the lineup of new releases this week.

In fact, this week has something for everyone. While the heat wave is prevalent in certain parts of the country, going out seems like a task. So, you can turn to your favourite OTT platforms this weekend to binge on some great movies and shows. However, if you are planning to go out, there are theatrical releases for you to watch and unwind to. So, let’s look at what this weekend has in store for us.

New releases this week to binge on

Janhit Mein Jaari

For our first new release this week, we have yet another social drama starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. Scheduled for a theatrical release, this movie is written and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the man behind Dream Girl and directed by Jai Basantu Das. Taking on a small-town setting, this film centres around a woman who begins working at a condom company, much to the disapproval of her peers. To make things worse, she’s looking to get married, and her fiance’s family doesn’t approve of her line of work either. Visit your nearest theatre this weekend to find out how she turns things in her favour.

Release date: June 10, 2022

Dear Dia

A Hindi remake of the Kannada romantic drama Dia, this movie is being helmed by the original director K. S. Ashok, who was critically acclaimed for his style of filmmaking. So, expectations are high from the Hindi remake as well. A story of love, loss, and longing, will Dia find love again after losing her partner in a road accident? Find out this weekend.

Release date: June 10, 2022

The Broken News

Marking Sonali Bendre’s OTT debut, the Zee5 show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta and others. An official adaptation of the popular British series Press, this show is directed by Vinay Waikul. We see the trailer opening with one journalist accusing another of being a ‘terrorist’, after which the rest of the characters are introduced. The show delves deep into what goes on in the media industry and how it has become a business, driven by politics and ambition.

Release date: June 10, 2022

Innale Vare

Helmed by Jis Joy and starring Asif Ali in the lead role, Innale Vare is a Malayalam movie releasing on Sony LIV this weekend. The film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, and Nimisha Sajayan in important roles. An edge-of-the-seat thriller, Asif Ali plays the central character of Adi Shankar, who is a movie star in the film.

Release date: June 9, 2022

Cyber Vaar

Directed by Ankush Bhatt, the seven-episode series stars Mohit Malik Sanaya Irani, Keshav Uppal, Neha Khan, Amitabh Ghanekar, Yuvika Chaudhary and Indraneel Bhattacharya, among others. A crime thriller series, Cyber Vaar will release on Voot this weekend. Dealing with the rising threat of cybercrime in India, the story is set in Mumbai.

Release date: June 10, 2022

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from YouTube