All the new releases this week to start July on a fun note

As we are bidding goodbye to June, we are starting the new releases this week with July.

A little respite from the scorching heat, with July comes monsoons. With lots of movies and songs, monsoons are best enjoyed indoors. Whether you want to stay at home and chill while watching a movie, or you want to go out to the theatres and enjoy the theatre experience, this week is perfect. With both theatrical and OTT releases lined up this week, your weekend plans are sorted. Let’s take a look at all the new releases this week.

New releases to watch this week

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Following the explosive journey of a celebrated scientist, this is a biographical drama based on the life of genius ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. This former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation was falsely accused of espionage and that is what this movie is about. In the trailer, we can see the excellent team of ISRO scientists trying to launch satellites without adequate budgets. The film stars a powerful ensemble cast of Madhavan, acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Release date: July 1, 2022

Om: The Battle Within

Next on the list of new releases this week, we have this highly anticipated movie. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Jackie Shroff, Prachi Shah, and Prakash Raj among others, this movie is an action-packed drama. But this action thriller also has its emotions in the right place. A mother losing her young child to a son on a mission to prove his father’s innocence, this is an action flick with a soul. The two-minute trailer is packed with action, emotions and drama. Catch this at a theatre near you this weekend.

Release date: July 1, 2022

Dhaakad

Marking its digital debut, Kangana Ranaut’s out-and-out action film is coming on Zee5 this weekend. If you could not watch it at the theatre, this would be the perfect time to catch it. Kangana’s foray into the spy thriller genre, this movie sees her in a never-seen-before avatar. Ranaut plays a spy agent who is on a mission to catch a mining mafia played by Arjun Rampal.

Release date: July 1, 2022

Shut Up Sona

Marking its digital premiere is another film this weekend as the new releases this week. An award-winning film about a feisty female singer’s unrelenting fight for equal space in modern-day India. Made on Bollywood playback singer Sona Mohapatra’s life, this Deepti Gupta directorial won National Film Award for best editing.

Release date: July 1, 2022

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram