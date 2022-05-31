Say hello to June with these 5 new releases to binge watch this week

As we bid adieu to May, June is waiting with a whole lot of new releases.

With mostly theatrical releases this week in June, the entertainment quota for this weekend has been taken care of. There are some big releases lined up and it looks like the Box Office is finally getting back on its feet after the blow it received due to the pandemic. Let’s look at all the new releases this week.

New releases this week in June to add to you watch list

Samrat Prithviraj

This is the glorifying tale of the heroism of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. Samrat Prithviraj will finally see the light of the day after facing numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, this film stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, who is making her Hindi film debut in the role of Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. Originally titled Prithviraj, the film was renamed after acourt litigation just a week ahead of its scheduled release.

Release date: June 3, 2022

Maidaan

A biographical sports film about the golden era of Indian football, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Zee Studios along with Bayview Projects LLP, the music for the film is composed by none other than the maestro, A.R. Rahman. Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

Release date: June 3, 2022

Major

A biographical action-drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures India, Major is based on true incidents. The movie captures the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an officer of the Indian army who laid his life by saving people during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The 2008 attack is an incident that still continues to send chills anytime we think about it. This movie will tell the story of the unsung hero that everyone deserves to know about. Starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, the film was scheduled to release earlier this year but got postponed due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the third wave of the pandemic.

Release date: June 3, 2022

Jungle Cry

Based on the true story of a bunch of underprivileged tribal boys who try their luck at the International Junior Rugby Tournament, the film stars Abhay Deol, Stewart Wright and Atul Kumar, who plays the role of Professor Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). The trailer looks riveting where Rudraksh, played by Deol, tries to convince a bunch of kids to enroll in a school where they will be provided with free accommodation and food and wants them to form a football team. But their new coach Paul wishes to teach them rugby and give them exposure by taking them to an international tournament.

Release date: June 3, 2022

Vikram

An upcoming Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das. The film chronicles two siblings, one of whom is a gangster and the other is a politician. They both kidnap a high-ranking government official and trap him in their own prison. Vikram, a retired police officer, gets the duty to save him and that is how the story goes.

Release date: June 3, 2022

