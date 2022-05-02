Must watch: 10 new upcoming seasons of your favourite series

The OTT platforms are gearing up to return with new seasons of your favourite online shows. Recently, streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video have made interesting announcements about some new shows and the old ones. So, without further ado, here’s a new crop of 10 upcoming web series and seasons of the most-loved OTT shows.

10 new OTT shows and upcoming seasons to be excited about

Maja Maa- Amazon Prime Video

Although not much has been revealed about this show, Maja Maa looks like a comedy drama. The show stars Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh in leading roles. The show is said to be based on Madhuri Dixit’s character and her son’s marriage plans.

Home Shanti- Disney+ Hotstar

Home Shanti is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. It will feature Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak Kapur in the key roles. The series will tell the story of a family who’s building their dream house. The show releases on May 6.

Escaype Live- Disney+ Hotstar

Escaype Live is a thriller series which will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. Pitched as a social thriller, the show features ace actors like Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Swastika Mukherjee as main leads.

Farzi

After making it big on the big screen, Shahid Kapoor is all set for his OTT debut. The Jersey actor will soon be seen in The Family Man fame, Raj and DK’s next web series, Farzi. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

New seasons

Mirzapur- Amazon Prime Video

There are very few shows that fans wait with bated breath for, and Mirzapur is one of them. While announcing tons of projects on social media, Amazon Prime Video shared a post which stated that the crime drama is coming back with its season 3. The previous seasons of the show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, and Shriya Pilgaonkar among others garnered a lot of praise from both critics and viewers.

Paatal Lok- Amazon Prime Video

Backed by the production house, Clean Slate Filmz which was previously owned by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok is set to return with season 2. The show was made a special place in the top Indian web series with its thrilling storyline and interesting characters. The show’s plot had a cynical inspector, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who was tasked to investigate a high-profile case which unfolds into a surprising climax.

Workin’ Moms- Netflix

Workin’ Moms is a Canadian show that chronicles the life of new moms who are struggling to deal with parenting and motherhood. The show starring Catherine Reitman, Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, Enuka Okuma, and Juno Rinaldi will start streaming its season 6 on May 10, 2022, on Netflix.

The Family Man- Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announced season 3 of the much-awaited series starring Manoj Bajpayee titled, The Family Man. The caption on the OTT platform’s social media handle read as “#TheFamilyManOnPrime S3: call chellam sir he will tell you that this is absolutely true.” The release date is yet to be declared.

Made In Heaven- Amazon Prime Video

Made In Heaven was an interesting show based on the lives of two wedding planners and the adventures of their clients. The show documented the chaos revolving around marriage preparations and societal issues. Returning with its 2nd season, Made In Heaven stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin and Shivani Raghuvanshi as the lead cast.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend- Zee 5

Zee 5 has recently released its web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend‘s season 2. Where the OTT space is flooded with crime dramas nowadays, this show came as a breath of fresh air. Based on the tried-and-tested genre of rom-com, this series stars Anya Singh, Nakuul Mehta, among others in pivotal roles.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@primevideoin; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@primevideoin