Nightingale no more: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest singers India has had and the country’s beloved Nightingale, passed away in the morning of February 6, 2022. The veteran singer had been hospitalised for a while, ever since she contracted COVID-19, which was followed by pneumonia. Her health had started getting better, before it deteriorated a couple of days back, leading to her eventual demise.

According to an ANI report, two days of national mourning will be observed, and the Indian flag will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect. According to News18, the musical legend will be given a state funeral at 2:30 pm at Shivaji Park, where her mortal remains will be brought.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

The Queen of Melody’s sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news of her passing with PTI earlier in the day. Starting her career at the tender age of 13, the singer lent her voice to over 30,000 thousand songs across languages. She was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for her contribution to music, in 2001.

Her songs such as Aaja Re Pardesi and Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage were among the many that won Filmfare Awards, and her tracks such as Lag Jaa Gale and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh continue to be as popular as they were back in the day.

Stalwarts remember the Nightingale

Ever since the news of the legend’s passing broke, several celebrities and people of importance across industries have taken to social media to express their grief, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta and more. Check out some of them below:

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z5xOcHNmjo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Hero Image Courtesy: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter; Featured Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman/Twitter