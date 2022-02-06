Home > Culture > Entertainment > Nightingale no more: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92
06 Feb 2022 10:44 AM

Anushka Goel
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022. The Nightingale of India, as she was called, leaves behind a legacy of her soulful music and mesmerising voice, that’ll continue to inspire generations to come.

Lata Mangeshkar, one of the greatest singers India has had and the country’s beloved Nightingale, passed away in the morning of February 6, 2022. The veteran singer had been hospitalised for a while, ever since she contracted COVID-19, which was followed by pneumonia. Her health had started getting better, before it deteriorated a couple of days back, leading to her eventual demise.

According to an ANI report, two days of national mourning will be observed, and the Indian flag will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect. According to News18, the musical legend will be given a state funeral at 2:30 pm at Shivaji Park, where her mortal remains will be brought.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

The Queen of Melody’s sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news of her passing with PTI earlier in the day. Starting her career at the tender age of 13, the singer lent her voice to over 30,000 thousand songs across languages. She was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for her contribution to music, in 2001.

Her songs such as Aaja Re Pardesi and Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage were among the many that won Filmfare Awards, and her tracks such as Lag Jaa Gale and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh continue to be as popular as they were back in the day.

Stalwarts remember the Nightingale

Ever since the news of the legend’s passing broke, several celebrities and people of importance across industries have taken to social media to express their grief, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta and more. Check out some of them below:

Hero Image Courtesy: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter; Featured Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman/Twitter

Anushka Goel
