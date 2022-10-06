Nora Fatehi all set to rock the stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022

‘N’ for Nora Fatehi, ‘N’ for her nonpareil dance and ‘N’ for the newfound success. You’d be living under the rock, if didn’t know about Nora Fatehi’s recent achievement. The Dilbar song actor is all set to take the international stage and perform at one of the major global events this year – the FIFA World Cup 2022. Nora’s debut at the FIFA World Cup 2022 is huge in itself as global pop icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez graced this major sporting event on earlier occasions.

What’s more? Well, Nora Fatehi won’t be grooving to just any number. According to reports, Nora will be shaking her legs to the FIFA anthem. She took to her Instagram to give her fans a peak of the of the upcoming FIFA anthem to which she would be grooving.

Nora Fatehi all set to groove to FIFA World Cup Anthem

She wrote, “This time for @fifaworldcup the official worldcup anthem with a touch of diversity “Light the Sky” save the date 07/10/22!”

This is not all, Nora Fatehi will also be performing for the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. The Bollywood actor will be singing for the first time. It will be a treat for all her fans out there who are rooting for her. Reportedly, Nora Fatehi will be crooning and dancing to one of her songs at the closing ceremony. Wondering which Bollywood number will it be? So, are we. But we’ll have to wait for now.

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God. She recently appeared in a music video along with Siddharth Malhotra titled Manike. The song was sung by Yohani who had lent her vocals for the original song with the same name. Manike Mage Hithe had become an instant hit with people making Instagram reels and videos.

For the uninitiated, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab country.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram