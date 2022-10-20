What is the real story of Noti Binodini, Kangana Ranaut’s latest project?

Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the titular character of legendary theatre artist, Noti Binodini in her upcoming film. But what is the real story of Noti Binodini?

Adding another biopic to her filmography, Kangana Ranaut will be seen soon in Pradeep Sarkar’s next based on the life of the Bengali theatre personality Noti Binodini. Written by Prakash Kapadia, the film will be a mega-budget saga focusing on the life and career of Noti Binodini. Even though she had a short career spanning over just 11 years, she made quite an impact with her powerful performances. Today, we will look at the real story of Noti Binodini and how she became such a celebrated artist.

Real story of Noti Binodini

Early life

Born in 1862, her real name was Binodini Dasi. She was born in a brothel and raised by sex workers in Kolkata’s red-light area.

Back in the day when theatre was a highly-acclaimed form of art, it was a hugely male-dominated industry. Bengal has seen some legendary stage actors over the years, but the sad reality was that women from upper-class families were not allowed to act on stage back then. As a result, theatre directors relied on women from red-light areas to cast in female roles in their plays.

The start of Binodini Dasi’s career was no different. She first went on stage as a performing artist at the age of 12.

Her illustrious career

It didn’t take her long to establish herself in the theatre circuit. She was mentored by iconic dramatist Girish Chandra Ghosh, which opened many new avenues for her. Soon she became a major actress in the National Theatre at Kolkata and made regular appearances in the Star Theatre.

Even though she had a short career owing to her early retirement, she has appeared in some unforgettable roles. She played the roles of Sita, Draupadi, Pramila, Kapalkundala, Kaikeyi, Motibibi and many more. She earned a lot of titles during her career, such as ‘Moon of the Star Theatre’, ‘Flower of the Native Stage’ and more.

Her most celebrated performance is where she played the role of saint Sri Chaitanya. Her performance earned her accolades from the who’s who of Bengal’s performing arts society. She also earned the praise of Shri Ramakrishna, who was there in the audience.

Real story of Noti Binodini: Her biography

After she took early retirement from the stage, she also revealed her talents as a poet and writer in her later years. Being one of the first Asian actresses to pen a biography, her AAMAR KATHA revealed the contemporary world of Bengali theatre and Bengali society as a whole.

She passed away in 1941 when she was 79 years old, leaving behind a legacy that is unmatched even today.

After a string of box-office failures, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her new releases. She is also working on Emergency, where she takes on the role of Indira Gandhi.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram